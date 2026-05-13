Keed & Co. Founder Amy Keed Announced as International Film Judge for Global Short Film Awards in Cannes

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty entrepreneur, model, and founder, Amy Keed has been officially selected as an International Film Judge for the Global Short Film Awards, marking a powerful expansion of her influence beyond fashion and beauty into the global short film industry.

KEED COSMETICS Amy Keed official photo by Grant Foto Amy Keed photograph by Jennifer Poser Photography

Amy Keed will make her highly anticipated appearance in Cannes, one of the world's most prestigious cultural and cinematic destinations, where she will join an esteemed panel of judges recognizing excellence in international short filmmaking. Her presence reflects a growing intersection between fashion, media, storytelling, and industries she continues to shape through her creative leadership.

As Founder and CEO of Keed Cosmetics and Keed & Co, Amy Keed has built a multi-brand platform rooted in empowerment, innovation, and elevated self-expression. Known for her ability to merge beauty, fashion, and lifestyle into a cohesive vision, Keed has established herself as a rising force among modern entrepreneurs and creative directors.

"Storytelling exists in every form, film, fashion, and beauty," says Keed. "To be part of an international panel that honors creative voices from around the world is both an honor and an opportunity to support the next generation of visionaries."

Her appointment as an international judge and model further solidifies her growing global presence, positioning her as a cross-industry leader whose influence extends from runway to screen.

About Amy Keed

Amy Keed is a multi-brand beauty and fashion entrepreneur, model, and Founder & CEO of Keed Cosmetics and Keed & Co. She leads the development of beauty, fashion, and lifestyle collections designed to empower confidence, individuality, and elevated self-expression.

With a rapidly expanding portfolio across empowering cosmetics, personal care, and designer swimwear, Keed has positioned her brands at the forefront of modern luxury lifestyle innovation. Her work is defined by a signature philosophy: that beauty and fashion should inspire authenticity, confidence, and purpose.

Beyond entrepreneurship, Keed is recognized for her advocacy and philanthropic efforts, supporting causes including cancer awareness, environmental conservation, and community empowerment initiatives. As an internationally published author and public figure, she continues to use her platform to amplify meaningful impact across industries.

www.keedandco.com

SOURCE Keed & Co.