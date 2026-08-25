Keeping Restaurants Cooking: Nearly 240 Restaurants Receive Resilience Grants Funded by The PG&E Corporation Foundation

The $5,000 Grants Help Local Restaurants, Commercial Caterers for Long-Term Success

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozens of restaurants and commercial caterers across Central and Northern California will soon be set to cook up new plans for growth with grants from the California Restaurant Foundation and The PG&E Corporation Foundation.

The two foundations have partnered to give $5,000 grants to 239 restaurants in 30 counties across PG&E's service area. The charitable contributions will total $1.4 million. Both the number of grant recipients and the total dollar amount are records for the partnership since it began in 2021.

"Local restaurants are vital to our communities," said Carla Peterman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, PG&E Corporation, and Chair of the Board, The PG&E Corporation Foundation. "They serve as economic engines, gathering hubs and cultural anchors. They support local and regional farms and other food producers and small businesses. They have a tremendous economic multiplier effect that brings many benefits to our hometowns. We're thrilled to continue to support these cornerstones of the communities we serve."

Grant recipients are California resident restaurant owners with fewer than five locations and less than $3 million in annual revenue.

This year's grant recipients include 203 single-location eateries. They've been in business for an average of 11 years and employ nearly 2,900 people.

Recipients can use the grants to invest in equipment and technology upgrades, workforce training and retention programs and unforeseen hardships. The grants reflect a commitment to strengthening hometown restaurants for long-term success so that they can continue contributing to local economies and community growth.

More than 70% of this year's recipients said they plan to use their grant to upgrade kitchen equipment. Another 15% said they would invest in technology upgrades, while 11% said they would provide additional employee training or retention bonuses.

The PG&E Foundation funded the grants and provided funds for the California Restaurant Foundation to run the grant program through its Restaurants Care Resilience Fund.

Funding for the grants comes from PG&E shareholders, not customers.

"We are incredibly grateful to The PG&E Corporation Foundation for their continued generosity and commitment to California's independent restaurant community," said Alycia Harshfield, President of California Restaurant Foundation. "Their contributions to the Restaurants Care Resilience Fund make a meaningful difference, providing restaurant owners with the financial support they need to make critical investments in their business, strengthen their teams and navigate unexpected challenges. Their partnership over the past six years has helped us reach more than 1,100 independent restaurants and will create a lasting impact across communities throughout California."

The California Restaurant Foundation began its Resilience Fund in 2021 to support restaurants recovering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Loss of business during the pandemic caused many restaurants to close their doors temporarily or permanently.

PG&E and the PG&E Foundation have supported the program since it began. The company has maintained its support as restaurants continue to weather fluctuations in the economy.

Since the program's start, PG&E and the PG&E Foundation have contributed $5.7 million in funding to the Restaurants Care Resilience Fund, with grants ranging from $3,000 to $5,000. (To see past grant recipients in PG&E's service area, watch our "From Kitchen to Community" videos.)

With this year's funding, PG&E has now helped provide grants for 1,102 restaurants and commercial caterers across Northern and Central California.

Assisting Restaurants and Small and Medium Businesses

PG&E remains committed to providing ways for its small and medium business customers to save energy and money, especially during times of economic hardship. Here are some ways PG&E is helping its customers:

On-Bill Financing. PG&E offers 0% interest loans for replacing old and worn-out equipment with more energy-efficient models. Watch this video to explore how energy savings are reinvested back into your business to help improve your bottom line.

Rebates for food service equipment. PG&E offers several rebate programs that will help you save money and improve productivity when you upgrade your food service equipment.

Food Service Technology Center. Access key training programs, design consultants and test kitchen plans to improve your operations and energy efficiency.

Budget Billing. If you are a small business owner, you can have a predictable bill each month by enrolling in Budget Billing. The program averages out your monthly bill to determine your monthly payment, instead of having unpredictable summer bills.

Energy Efficiency Programs. PG&E contracts with external companies to provide a customized solution for different business sectors.

Find Your Best Rate Plan. Customers can use this online tool to run a rate analysis to see if they are on the best rate plan for their operations. Last year, we were able to save customers $5.4 Million dollars.

Economic Development Rate. This offers eligible business customers the opportunity to lower costs through one of three reduced electric rate options. PG&E developed this rate to help businesses grow or maintain jobs in California. The standard 12% rate is available throughout our service territory.

Small and medium-sized business owners can also connect directly with an account manager in their local community: Get To Know Your Small Business Relationship Manager | PG&E

For more information on PG&E Small and Medium Business customer support, visit pge.com/smbsupport.

About The PG&E Corporation Foundation

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.

SOURCE PG&E Corporation