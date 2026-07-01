Keith "Temple" Trotter Releases "The Next 100 Pounds" With Morgan James Publishing This August

The Next 100 Pounds: Eat Right, and Why It's Not Your Fault That You Don't Challenges Today's Existing Food Myths - Available August 4, 2026 Pre-Order Today

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James Publishing releases The Next 100 Pounds: Eat Right, and Why It's Not Your Fault That You Don't by Keith "Temple" Trotter on August 4, 2026. The follow-up to his multiple-time Amazon bestseller 100 Small Steps: The First 100 Pounds — Think Right, the new book moves into deeper territory: the science of food psychology, the systemic forces that make healthy eating feel impossible, and the practical framework Trotter used to change his relationship with food permanently.

195 Pounds lost. 2 Books, One a Best-Seller, and all After the Age of 40! Post this Best-Selling Book 1 of Keith "Temple" Trotter's 100 Small Steps Series.

The Next 100 Pounds is available for pre-order now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million.

"Most people don't fail at eating right because they lack willpower. They fail because the system they were born into was designed long before their first meal at the table." — Keith "Temple" Trotter

Research confirms the cycle is real: according to a landmark meta-analysis published in JAMA Psychiatry, obese people have a 55% increased risk of developing depression over time — and depressed people have a 58% increased risk of developing obesity. The CDC puts it plainly: 43% of adults with depression are already obese. Trotter draws on peer-reviewed research, his own transformation, and a decade of coaching clients to deliver a framework that is actionable, sustainable, and built for real people with real lives. The book arrives during National Wellness Month, a national awareness campaign dedicated to prioritizing self-care, managing stress, and establishing healthy daily routines to improve physical, mental, and emotional health.

Trotter's work has been featured on:

Temple is available for in-studio or remote appearances and is experienced on live television.

"Keith Trotter is exactly the kind of author Morgan James was built to publish. He has lived the message and earned the platform. The Next 100 Pounds educates, encourages, and inspires - precisely the kind of transformational message we look for in every title we bring to market." - David L. Hancock, Founder, Morgan James Publishing

In keeping with Morgan James Publishing's 'Builds' initiative, a portion of the proceeds from every copy of The Next 100 Pounds supports Habitat for Humanity initiatives.

The Next 100 Pounds is available for pre-order now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million.

About Keith "Temple" Trotter

Keith "Temple" Trotter is a multiple-time Amazon best-selling author, wellness advocate, and speaker based in Minnesota. Published by Morgan James Publishing, his 100 Small Steps series has been featured on CNN, HuffPost, the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, KVLY NBC North Dakota Today, and FOX 4 Dallas (Market 5). Learn more at temglocon.com.

About Morgan James Publishing

Morgan James Publishing is a leading hybrid publisher and one of the fastest-growing publishers in the nation, as ranked by Publishers Weekly. Founded by David L. Hancock, Morgan James has published more than 3,000 titles and distributes through Publishers Group West (PGW), with availability at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Target, Walmart, and independent bookstores nationwide.

SOURCE Temple Global Consulting Group, Inc.