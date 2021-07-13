Keller Williams Capital Properties Co-Founder Brandon Green Steps Down As Principal Broker; Launches Chapter2Ventures

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Williams Capital Properties (KWCP), one of America's most celebrated real estate organizations, announced today that Brandon Green, who co-founded the brokerage in 2006, has stepped down as Principal Broker. Over the last 15 years, with Green at the helm, KWCP has been recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America, and been named "Best Employer" by the Washington Post. With sales now exceeding $2 billion annually, KWCP has ranked among the top 0.2% of brokerages nationwide. While Green will remain a part of the Keller Williams advisory team, he plans to focus on his new company, Brandon Green Chapter2Ventures.

Chapter2Ventures (C2V) is a modern-day education and investment platform helping entrepreneurs develop and lead better lives. C2V encompasses 3 verticals: a financial education product line, an impact-focused investment portfolio, and curated experiences designed to help entrepreneurs grow. C2V also has a non-profit organization, The Alchemy Foundation, focused on financial literacy and early-stage entrepreneurism.

Green believes that new inspired leadership will allow KWCP to sustain and build upon the success the brokerage has demonstrated since 2006, while strengthening its growth trajectory. "Many entrepreneurs are struggling in the hustle of the day-to-day, dedicating everything they have to their business only to find they are missing the joy they once felt from their work. Making matters worse, many are also falling short in their financial goals. In this new digital age I believe it's time to reinvent what it means to be an entrepreneur and so I made the decision to transition from my role at KWCP so I could focus on helping real estate and other entrepreneurs across the country rediscover their passion and build sustainable wealth. That's the underlying mission at Chapter2Ventures: helping entrepreneurs develop and lead better lives. I'm grateful to our remarkable leadership team at Keller Williams for supporting this transition, and in particular the new Principal Broker, Virginia Gergoff, who I have been mentoring for several years. I know that Virginia and the rest of the team at KWCP will usher in this next chapter of growth with enthusiasm and purpose," Green said.

In celebration of the Chapter2Ventures launch, the company has made its wealth-building assessment tool free to the public. Designed by a team of experts for agents and entrepreneurs alike, this innovative assessment helps professionals evaluate and advance their wealth-building capacity based on current circumstances, skill set, and strengths. Unlike other assessments, this tool provides users with a custom roadmap, complete with personalized results and actionable steps to move forward.

In addition to his role with Chapter2Ventures, Green continues to be a sought after keynote speaker at conferences around the world. As a celebrated thought leader on innovation and corporate culture, Green has brought his message of reinvention to more than 1 million people across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Press Inquiries: https://brandongreen.com/contact/

SOURCE Chapter2Ventures