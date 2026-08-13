Kellermeyer Bergensons Services Appoints Dana Weinstein to its Board of Directors

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC ("KBS"), North America's largest privately held facility services provider, today announced the appointment of Dana Weinstein to the Company's Board of Directors, effective August 11th, 2026.

Dana Weinstein, KBS Board Member

Weinstein brings more than 30 years of experience in investment banking, corporate development and global capital markets to the KBS boardroom. She most recently served as Global Head of Business Services Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan, where she led the firm's coverage of clients across the business and professional services, route-based services, human capital and commercial real estate services sectors, with a focus on strategic M&A. She currently serves on the board of Fortidia, a global business services and logistics platform based in Italy, in addition to her role at KBS.

"Dana joins our Board at a pivotal moment for KBS," said Chief Executive Officer James Hyman. "Her successful investment banking background brings to our boardroom expertise that will help us continue to accelerate profitable growth. I am confident that her counsel and perspective will help bolster our momentum and the success of our long-term strategy."

"We are pleased to have a leader of Dana's caliber joining the Board of KBS as a Director," said Lauren Krueger, Managing Director in KKR's Credit business. "Dana's deep experience advising business and facility services companies through pivotal moments of growth makes her exceptionally well-suited to help guide and support KBS."

"Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of advising leading business and facility services companies through periods of significant growth and transformation," said Dana Weinstein. "I look forward to bringing that experience to bear in the KBS boardroom, working alongside my fellow directors, the management team and our financial partners to continue to accelerate growth, deepen our market leadership, and unlock new opportunities for innovation."

About KBS

For more than 50 years, facility service leaders have relied on Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC (KBS) as their trusted partner in delivering clean, safe, and efficient environments. With 30,000 team members strong, our people power the performance that keeps nearly half of the Fortune 100 moving—maintaining more than 2 billion square feet of space every day. With significant investments in technology, seasoned in-market crews, and the scale of a national leader, our people lead the way—driving value, performance, and trust for clients across North America. Learn more about KBS at: www.kbs-services.com .

CONTACT: Erik Bratt, [email protected]

SOURCE Kellermeyer Bergensons Services LLC