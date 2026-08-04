Kelley Blue Book Brand Watch: Hybrid and SUV Interest Reaches New Highs as Audi, Kia and Subaru Gain Shopper Consideration in First Half of 2026

New research finds affordability, fuel efficiency and value-oriented SUVs increasingly shape new-vehicle shopping behavior

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New-vehicle shoppers are increasingly favoring SUVs and hybrid vehicles, while affordability and fuel efficiency continue to rise in importance, according to the latest Kelley Blue Book Brand Watch, a Cox Automotive brand. The study, which tracks brand and vehicle consideration among in-market shoppers, found that Kia and Subaru were the only non-luxury brands to gain shopper consideration during the first half of 2026, while Audi was the only Top 10 luxury brand to improve year over year.

"The limited number of brands that gained consideration in the first half highlights how selective vehicle shoppers have become," said Vanessa Ton, senior manager of Market & Customer Research at Cox Automotive. "With affordability challenging many households, the strength of SUVs, which are typically more costly, was a surprise at first. But we recognize that value-oriented SUVs are the heart of the market right now, providing shoppers with the right mix of attributes and usability."

The Kelley Blue Book Brand Watch reports measure brand and model consideration, shopper familiarity and purchase drivers among consumers intending to buy a new vehicle within the next year. The reports are based on approximately 12,000 shopper interviews annually and track 12 factors that influence purchase decisions across luxury and non-luxury segments.

Hybrid and SUV Consideration Continue Climbing

Hybrid vehicle consideration reached a new high in the first half of 2026, with 22% of shoppers considering a hybrid vehicle, up from 20% a year earlier. At the same time, electric vehicle consideration declined slightly, with 10% of shoppers considering a new EV compared with 11% during the first half of 2025. Toyota accounted for five of the 10 most-considered electrified vehicles, all hybrids, while the Honda Accord Hybrid and Mazda CX-50 Hybrid entered the Top 10 for the first time.

SUV consideration also reached record levels across both luxury and non-luxury segments. In the luxury market, SUV consideration climbed to 79%, up four percentage points year over year, while sedan consideration fell to 39%. Among non-luxury shoppers, SUV consideration reached an all-time high of 71%, while sedan consideration dropped to a record-low 25%.

Subaru, Kia and Audi Stand Out

In the non-luxury segment, Subaru and Kia were the only brands to increase shopper consideration. Subaru benefited from growing interest in the Crosstrek and Forester Hybrid, while Kia's gains were supported by strong demand for value-oriented SUVs and the Carnival minivan.

Among luxury brands, Audi was the only Top 10 brand to post a year-over-year improvement, driven by growing shopper interest in the A3 and A5 sedans.

Affordability and Fuel Economy Gain Importance

While durability and safety remain the most influential purchase considerations across all shoppers, affordability and fuel economy have become increasingly important over the past five years. Driving performance also has grown in importance among non-luxury shoppers.

Honda led the industry in delivering against key purchase drivers in the first half of 2026, ranking highest in nine of 12 consideration factors, including durability and reliability, affordability, driving comfort and driving performance. In the luxury segment, Lexus and Lincoln each held top positions in three of the 12 consideration factors.

About Kelley Blue Book Brand Watch

Kelley Blue Book Brand Watch is a perception study that tracks brand and vehicle consideration among consumers using Kelley Blue Book and intending to purchase a new vehicle within the next year. The reports measure brand and model consideration, shopper familiarity and key factors influencing vehicle purchase decisions. Luxury and non-luxury reports are published separately and are based on surveys conducted during the first half of 2026.

For the full first half of 2026 Kelley Blue Book Brand Watch reports, visit https://www.coxautoinc.com/insights/kelley-blue-book-brand-watch-audi-kia-subaru-hybrid-suv-shopper-interest-first-half-2026/.

About Kelley Blue Book

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry for nearly a century. As the industry standard for generations, Kelley Blue Book provides transparent, objective information and data-driven, innovative tools for consumers, automotive dealers and manufacturers. Kelley Blue Book publishes millions of market-reflective values weekly on its top-rated website KBB.com, from its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values to the Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which offers a range for what consumers reasonably can expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. KBB.com editors rate and review hundreds of new vehicles each year to help consumers understand the Best Cars and Best SUVs to meet their needs. Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer provides a redeemable trade-in offer to transaction-ready consumers and conveniently connects them to local participating dealers. Kelley Blue Book's Service Advisor provides guidance on how much to pay for service and repairs, allowing consumers to schedule service with local dealers on KBB.com. Kelley Blue Book also provides vehicle values to finance and insurance companies as well as governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first- and third-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and Cox Fleet®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Cox Automotive has been included on Glassdoor's Best Companies in Tech & AI 2026 and Best Place to Work in 2026 lists. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Kelley Blue Book