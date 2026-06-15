Kelley Drye Relocates San Diego Office to Del Mar

New Location Supports Client Engagement and the Firm's Continued Growth in California

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP has relocated its San Diego office from La Jolla to a new Del Mar location at 12481 High Bluff Drive, reinforcing the firm's continued investment in California and enhancing its ability to serve clients across the state.

The new 5,000‑square‑foot office is designed as a flexible hub for client engagement and collaboration. It features a state‑of‑the‑art conference center to support client meetings and industry programming, along with shared amenities that encourage informal connection among teams and clients. Centrally located within San Diego's business and legal community, the Del Mar office provides room for continued growth while strengthening the firm's local presence.

"California is a critical market for our clients," said Kelley Drye Managing Partner Dana Rosenfeld. "Our new office allows us to collaborate more closely with clients while supporting the integrated, statewide platform we are building across California."

The San Diego relocation builds on Kelley Drye's recent expansion in California, including the opening of its San Francisco office and the addition of privacy partner Kate Black in San Francisco and litigation partner Tom Rybarczyk in Los Angeles. Together, these investments strengthen the firm's ability to serve clients seamlessly throughout the state.

Lawyers in Kelley Drye's San Diego office advise clients nationwide on environmental, international trade, and litigation matters. The office is led by partners Rebecca Durrant, Andrew Homer, and Kristine Pirnia, who will continue to build the firm's presence and deepen client relationships in the region.

"This move gives us a stronger platform for client meetings, industry programs, and engagement with the San Diego business community," said partner Andrew Homer. "As the firm continues to grow in California, we remain focused on attracting top talent and delivering the high level of service and collaboration our clients expect."

The San Diego office move follows Kelley Drye's recent relocations in Washington, D.C., New Jersey, and Connecticut. Together, these milestones underscore the firm's long‑term commitment to its people, clients, and communities, and its focus on providing exceptional legal counsel in fast‑evolving markets.

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is a powerhouse law firm with more than 190 years of practice. With over 300 attorneys and professionals across nine offices, it offers tenacious courtroom advocacy, strategic problem‑solving, and savvy deal‑making across litigation, regulatory, trade, real estate, bankruptcy, and corporate matters. Kelley Drye represents a diverse client base, serving Fortune 500 companies, emerging businesses, and government entities across technology, finance, healthcare, defense, real estate, and manufacturing. Kelley Drye is committed to delivering practical advice, creative solutions, and exceptional value through enduring client relationships. For more information, visit www.kelleydrye.com

SOURCE Kelley Drye & Warren LLP