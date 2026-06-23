KELLIE MADISON LAUNCHES INDIEGOGO FOR NENU: A CHILDREN'S BRAND DESIGNED TO HELP KIDS BUILD CONFIDENCE

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Filmmaker Kellie Madison has launched an Indiegogo campaign for Nenu the Magical Wizard, a new children's entertainment brand focused on helping kids build confidence and discover the magic they already have inside.

Created for children ages 4–10, Nenu combines books, animation, music, and storytelling to deliver positive messages about self-belief, courage, and emotional wellness. Set in the magical world of Treetopia, Nenu and his friends help children understand that who they are is already enough.

A Children's Brand Designed to Help Kids Build Confidence

The project was inspired by growing concerns around childhood anxiety, self-esteem, and emotional health. As parents, educators, and mental health professionals continue searching for positive tools to support children's well-being, Nenu aims to provide age-appropriate stories that encourage confidence, resilience, emotional awareness, and self-acceptance.

"Kids today are facing more pressure than ever before," said Madison. "I wanted to create something kids love and parents trust - a world where children feel seen, heard, and reminded that the magic they need is already inside them."

Funds raised through the Indiegogo campaign will help support the continued development of the Nenu brand, including new books, animated content, original music, and the upcoming Treetop Therapy Sessions - short animated stories designed to help children better understand their feelings, build confidence, and develop emotional resilience.

Campaign supporters will receive exclusive rewards, behind-the-scenes access, and sneak peeks from the upcoming animated series.

To learn more about Nenu the Magical Wizard, visit www.nenuthemagicalwizard.com

Join the mission to help children discover the magic they already have inside. Learn more and support the campaign at:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/kelliemadison/nenuthemagicalwizard

Follow Nenu on social media:

Instagram: @nenuthemagicalwizard

Facebook: @nenuthemagicalwizard

YouTube: @nenuthemagicalwizard

TikTok: @nenuthewizard

ABOUT NENU THE MAGICAL WIZARD

Nenu the Magical Wizard is a children's entertainment brand dedicated to helping kids build confidence, emotional resilience, and self-belief through books, animation, music, and storytelling. Created by filmmaker Kellie Madison, Nenu was developed in response to growing concerns surrounding childhood anxiety and emotional wellness. Through the magical world of Treetopia and its memorable cast of characters, the brand encourages children to embrace who they are, navigate challenges with confidence, and discover the magic they already have inside. Nenu's growing ecosystem includes children's books, animated content, original music, educational storytelling initiatives, and the upcoming Treetop Therapy Sessions.

For more information, visit www.nenuthemagicalwizard.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Kellie Madison

[email protected]

www.nenuthemagicalwizard.com

SOURCE Madison Films