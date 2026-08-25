Kelton Burgess of Cranberry Wealth Earns Certified Fund Specialist (CFS) Designation

VALENCIA, Pa., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Kelton Burgess has earned the professional designation of Certified Fund Specialist (CFS) from The Institute of Business & Finance (IBF). This prestigious designation is a testament to Kelton's dedication and expertise in the field of financial consulting.

Kelton Burgess, CFS, is a Wealth Manager at Cranberry Wealth, located at 20206 Route 19, Suite 300, Cranberry Twp, PA 16066. With this new designation, Kelton is even better equipped to provide top-notch financial advice and services to clients.

Insurance products are offered through the insurance business Cranberry Wealth. Cranberry Wealth is also an Investment Advisory practice that offers products and services through Impact Partnership Wealth, LLC (IPW), a Registered Investment Adviser. IPW does not offer insurance products. The insurance products offered by Cranberry Wealth are not subject to Investment Adviser. 5833042-08/26

SOURCE Cranberry Wealth