Kendra Clark, Author and Dedicated Pet Parent, Announces New Book "Motherpuppin' Adorable," Teaching Others About Raising Superstar Pups

HOLLISTER, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur, author, dog lover and founder of The Popular Pets Kendra Clark announces the launch of her new book titled "Motherpuppin Adorable: What to Do When Your Dog Is Better Than Everyone Else's" ( Amazon ; on sale, $18.99). The book dog lovers have been yearning for, Motherpuppin' Adorable is a fun, tongue-in-cheek read that will provide readers with the most up-to-date tools and knowledge they need to ensure that their dogs are loved by all as they navigate life. The 355-page book, filled with quizzes and expert insights, is available in Kindle and Paperback.

Example of Fun Quiz in Interior of Motherpuppin' Adorable: What to do when your dog is better than everyone else's Motherpuppin' Adorable: What to Do when your dog is better than everyone else's and author Kendra Clark and her furry pals

The book contains practical and valuable advice on turning a special dog into a great dog.

Inside you will find:

Hilarious quizzes to test your knowledge on everything from dog Instagram stars to which social media platform is the best for your dog.

Illustrations from everything like the "Sporty Meter" to test your dog's sportiness factor to a "How to Teach Your Dog to Paddle Board" series.

Dear Kendra letters with in jest dog advice that rivals your favorite advice columnist.

True Tails where Kendra tells true but ridiculous dog experiences

Chapters dedicated to the real life challenges and opportunities that you and your "Adorable" may encounter

Every piece of information in the Motherpuppin' Adorable is derived from almost fifty years of Kendra's experience living with and raising dogs. Clark is not just a dedicated pet parent; she's someone who has admittedly made many mistakes with her dogs that serve the basis for her advice.

Kendra is the founder of several businesses, including The Popular Pets, Madrigal Creatives, and Oui Be Well, which focus on wellness products for humans and pets. Her passion for pets is a lifelong experience, and everything she does is all about helping others and their four-legged families live a better and healthier lifestyle. The purpose of writing and publishing this book is to help others discover unique talents in their pets and find the right way to nurture such talent, all the while truly having fun with their dog.

To purchase the book, please check Amazon .

Learn more about Kendra Clark and her businesses and passion at https://thepopularpets.com/pages/book

About Kendra Clark

Kendra Clark is a dedicated dog lover who lives with her husband and children in Hollister, California, and their adorable pets, including dogs, chickens, horses, cats. She is committed to helping other pet parents bring out the best in their pets by using quality products which she offers on her website.

