Kennametal to Attend KeyBanc Capital Markets 2026 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

News provided by

Kennametal Inc.

May 18, 2026, 13:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the KeyBanc Capital Markets 2026 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference in Boston.

Details of the conference are as follows:

When:

 

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

 

Attendees:

Sanjay Chowbey, President and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Michael Pici, Vice President, Investor Relations

About Kennametal

With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,100 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2025. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Kennametal Announces Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) (the "Company") today reported results for its fiscal 2026 third quarter ended March 31, 2026. "Our third quarter results ...

Kennametal to Host Earnings Conference Call & Webcast on Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) will host its third quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings call on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The press release and presentation...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics