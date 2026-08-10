Kennedy, Johnson, Schwab & Roberge Secures $2.8 Million Settlement for Client Catastrophically Injured in New Haven Crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kennedy, Johnson, Schwab & Roberge, P.C. (KJSR) announced today a $2.8 million settlement on behalf of a 70-year-old client who suffered catastrophic injuries in a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of North Frontage Road and South Orange Street in New Haven.

The client, a retired engineer with decades of experience in the nuclear energy industry, was traveling through the intersection when the defendant made an illegal turn from a restricted lane directly into the client's vehicle. According to case materials, the lane was reserved for traffic entering the Air Rights garage, with multiple posted warnings prohibiting turns from that lane. Traffic camera footage showed that the defendant's improper turn caused the crash.

As a result of the collision, the client required extensive medical treatment, including a multi-level cervical fusion, and was left with a permanent cervical disability that continues to affect his daily life. The $2.8 million recovery, substantial for an intersection collision case, reflects the severity of the client's injuries, the strength of the evidence developed during litigation, and the long-term impact the crash has had on his independence and quality of life.

"Our client did nothing wrong, yet his life was permanently changed because another driver ignored clear traffic warnings," said John J. Kennedy, Jr., Founding Partner at KJSR and attorney for the plaintiff. "This settlement provides an important measure of accountability and support for what he has endured, and we are proud to have helped him reach this resolution."

KJSR represented the client throughout litigation, working with medical experts and investigators to build a comprehensive case on his behalf. The firm remains committed to advocating for individuals and families whose lives have been changed by serious injuries caused by negligence. The client's name is being withheld at his request.

About Kennedy, Johnson, Schwab & Roberge, P.C.

Kennedy, Johnson, Schwab & Roberge, P.C. (KJSR) is a Connecticut personal injury firm that has represented injured clients across the state since 1988, recovering substantial compensation on their behalf over more than three decades of practice. The firm's attorneys have been recognized by Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, and U.S. News – Best Law Firms, among other honors, and maintain offices in New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford, and West Hartford.

SOURCE Kennedy, Johnson, Schwab & Roberge, P.C.