Kenon Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN) (TASE: KEN) ("Kenon") has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 30, 2026.

Kenon's 2025 Annual Report can be downloaded from the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov) and is also available on Kenon's corporate website (http://www.kenon-holdings.com). Hard copies of Kenon's complete 2025 audited financial statements can be obtained, free of charge, upon request.

About Kenon

Kenon is a holding company initially established to promote the growth and development of our primary businesses. Over the last decade, Kenon's businesses and holdings have substantially evolved and unlocked substantial shareholder value, with Kenon demonstrating a track record of achieving strong shareholder return. Our primary business today is OPC – a leading owner, operator and developer of power generation facilities in the Israeli and U.S. power markets.

Contact Info

Kenon Holdings Ltd.

Deepa Joseph

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Kenon Holdings Ltd.