Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces That a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.

Did you buy CCOI common stock between February 29, 2024 and May 1, 2026?

Affected CCOI Investor Summary

Who: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities class action lawsuit filed Class Period: February 29, 2024 through May 1, 2026

February 29, 2024 through May 1, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: September 21, 2026

September 21, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's optical wavelength services and the nature of its purported "backlog" of wavelength orders.

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's optical wavelength services and the nature of its purported "backlog" of wavelength orders. Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com ) ,a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Cogent) (NASDAQ: CCOI) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Cogent common stock between February 29, 2024 and May 1, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia and is captioned Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System v. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., No. 26-cv-02609 (D.D.C.). Investors have until September 21, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Cogent common stock and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here: https://www.ktmc.com/ccoi-cogent-communications-holdings-inc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ccoi&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at [email protected]. There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDIINGS, INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the vast majority of the purported orders in Cogent's optical wavelength "backlog" were unlikely to ever result in a paid order; (2) large quantities of the customers in Cogent's purported optical wavelength "backlog" were unable or unwilling to accept delivery even if Cogent was in a position to provision the wavelength in a timely manner; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants had materially misrepresented customer demand for Cogent's optical wavelength services and the nature of Cogent's purported "backlog" of wavelength orders; (4) as a result, Cogent was not on track to achieve its revenue and margin targets and such targets lacked a reasonable basis in objective fact; (5) Cogent did not have the financial capacity or business fundamentals to maintain its long-standing dividend policy; (6) there was a material, undisclosed risk that Defendant David Schaeffer would be forced to sell vast quantities of Cogent stock as a result of his high-risk pledging activities, thereby further depressing the price of Cogent stock in the event the truth regarding Cogent's "backlog," demand issues, and financial position were ever revealed; and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did Cogent's Stock Drop?

After numerous drops in Cogent's stock price relating to defendants' continual, material misrepresentations relating to customer demand for Cogent's optical wavelength services and the nature of the company's purported "backlog" of wavelength orders, the final drop occurred on May 4, 2026. On that day, Cogent disclosed further wavelength underperformance and customer acceptance delays. On this news, Cogent's stock price declined $6.79 per share, or 29%, to close at $16.37 per share on May 4, 2026.

WHAT COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by September 21, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTORS:

Cogent investors may, no later than September 21, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Cogent investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

[email protected]

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP