Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages INTU Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Did you buy INTU securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026?

Affected INTU Investor Summary

Who: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities class action lawsuit filed Class Period: August 22, 2025 through May 20, 2026

August 22, 2025 through May 20, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: September 8, 2026

September 8, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the strength of the company's tax-related business.

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the strength of the company's tax-related business. Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com ) , a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Intuit Inc. (Intuit) (NASDAQ: INTU) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Intuit securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and is captioned Baldwin v. Intuit Inc., No. 3:26-cv-07086 (N.D. Cal.). Investors have until September 8, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Intuit Inc. securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here: https://www.ktmc.com/intu-intuit-inc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=intu&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at [email protected]. There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

INTUIT INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Intuit overstated its competitive advantages and growth, as well as the overall strength and sustainability of its business model and operations; (2) Intuit was losing significant business in its tax-related business, particularly in its Turbo Tax business, as a result of, increasing competitive and pricing pressures; (3) Intuit's previously issued full year 2026 TurboTax revenue growth guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did Intuit's Stock Drop?

On May 20, 2026, before the market opened, Reuters reported Intuit was laying off about 17% of its global workforce, or about 3,000 employees worldwide, to streamline operations, and was winding down its Reno and Woodland Hills offices as part of a strategic restructuring. On this news, the price of Intuit common stock declined $15.78 per share, or approximately 3.9%, from a close of $399.71 per share on May 19, 2026, to close at $383.93 per share on May 20, 2026.

On May 20, 2026, after the market closed, Intuit announced its third quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results and revealed revenue growth of only 7% year-over-year, versus consensus estimates of at least 8%. During the corresponding earnings call, Intuit acknowledged that TurboTax did not have "the overall tax season we expected" and that TurboTax online paying units were expected to grow by only 2% as total Internal Revenue Service filers were expected to decline by approximately 30 basis points, representing the "most significant industry-wide contraction since the post-COVID tax season." On this news, the price of Intuit common stock declined $76.86 per share, or approximately 20%, from a close of $383.93 per share on May 20, 2026, to close at $307.07 per share on May 21, 2026.

WHAT INTUIT INC. INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by September 8, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR INTUIT INC. INVESTORS:

Intuit investors may, no later than September 8, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Intuit investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

[email protected]

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP