Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Files a Class Action Lawsuit Against Volkswagen for Selling Vehicles With Defective Batteries that Catch Fire

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com ) , a nationally recognized class action litigation law firm, has filed a class action lawsuit against Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft and Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. ("VW"), for breach of express warranty and other federal and state law violations. The complaint alleges that VW manufactured and sold certain vehicles – 2023-2025 Volkswagen ID.4s – which have defective batteries that may suddenly and unexpectedly catch fire.

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If you purchased, own, or lease a 2023-2025 Volkswagen ID.4 and would like to discuss your rights, please provide your information here:

https://www.ktmc.com/volkswagen-id-4-battery-defect-and-fire-risk-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=vw&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at [email protected]. There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, is captioned Chen v. Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, et al., No. 2:26-cv-05409 (D.N.J.). The complaint is filed on behalf of a class of all persons or entities in the United States who purchased, leased, or own model years 2023-2025 Volkswagen ID.4s designed, manufactured, marketed, distributed, sold, leased, warranted, and/or serviced by VW.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that 2023-2025 Volkswagen ID.4s, manufactured and sold by VW, have been built with defective high-voltage ("HV") batteries that are susceptible to misaligned electrodes that can lead to thermal events and fires (the "Battery Defect"). On January 18, 2024, VW first learned of a battery fire involving a vehicle that was charging. After conducting an on-site investigation, VW concluded that the origin of the fire was within the HV battery. From July 2024 through December 2024, VW received three additional reports of fires originating from the HV battery in Volkswagen ID.4s. It was not until December of 2025—nearly two years after it first learned of a battery fire in one of these vehicles—that VW initiated a safety recall related to the Battery Defect, identifying a "quality deviation (mis-aligned electrode)" that "[i]n certain situations…may lead to a fire." On January 21, 2026, VW issued further safety recalls related to the Battery Defect involving thousands of Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles and disclosed that there have been "thermal incidents outside the ranges identified by the [HV battery] supplier", but that VW still has not determined "a clear root cause for these incidents." The complaint alleges that the Battery Defect poses a clear and significant safety risk given the possibility that these vehicles may suddenly and unexpectedly catch fire, as well as poses a potential risk of fire damage to personal property.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a global leader in complex, high-stakes litigation, known for holding powerful corporations accountable and delivering meaningful results for our clients. As one of the largest firms in the world dedicated exclusively to contingent-fee litigation, we are routinely at the forefront of landmark securities, shareholder, antitrust, and consumer protection matters. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

[email protected]

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SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP