Ketel One Vodka Gives the Martini its Daytime Debut with Patrick Schwarzenegger in "The Spirit Advisor's Day Off"

As warm weather approaches, Patrick's day off is perfectly timed. More time is spent outdoors, and social occasions naturally extend beyond evening hours, moving cocktail culture into the daylight. Ketel One embraces this shift, redefining the martini as the ultimate summer drink and proving that exceptional cocktails don't have to wait until after dark.

In the new creative, Patrick embarks on a day that is truly Made to Cocktail. Loosening his tie and kicking off his shoes, he swaps routine for sun-soaked pool decks and bountiful brunch spreads, showcasing how the martini is stepping confidently into daytime occasions. From daytime tee times to golden-hour gatherings, his day becomes a masterclass in making every moment count, always with a Ketel One cocktail in hand.

Anchoring the creative are Ketel One's iconic martinis, each paired with Patrick's favorite day off activities:

Espresso Martini: A smooth swing on the golf course calls for a cocktail equally as refined - Patrick celebrates leisurely rounds of golf and spontaneous afternoons with a perfectly crafted Ketel One Espresso Martini

A smooth swing on the golf course calls for a cocktail equally as refined - Patrick celebrates leisurely rounds of golf and spontaneous afternoons with a perfectly crafted Ketel One Espresso Martini Tomatini: Weekend brunch is served "sunny side up" with Tomatinis in hand - a flavorful twist on a martini created by LPM Dubai , best enjoyed with ingredients sourced fresh from the local farmer's market

Weekend brunch is served "sunny side up" with Tomatinis in hand - a flavorful twist on a martini created by LPM , best enjoyed with ingredients sourced fresh from the local farmer's market Dirty Martini: When cancelled afternoon plans turn into lounging poolside, the Dirty Martini underscores moments of relaxation that define a perfect day off

"In my time as Ketel One's Spirit Advisor, I've learned that the right cocktail can instantly set the tone for any moment," says Schwarzenegger. "This has been one of the most exciting seasons of my life, from film and TV projects to personal milestones, and the busier things get, the more important taking a break becomes. I am so excited to work with Ketel One on a campaign that ditches the schedule to enjoy a day off that's all about great company and a perfectly crafted Ketel One Martini."

The cocktails featured throughout the campaign highlight how Ketel One continues to shape modern hospitality moments, offering refined yet approachable serves for a new generation of 21+ discerning drinkers, especially during key daytime occasions.

"Cocktail culture continues to evolve as consumers embrace Martinis across more occasions, especially during the daytime," said Jessica Rawlins, Brand Director, Ketel One Vodka. "Vodka cocktails like the Espresso Martini and Dirty Martini are increasingly appearing in brunch conversations, with vodka mentions in these settings up more than 400%.1 The Tomatini naturally completes the campaign, emerging as a fresh take on the classic Bloody Mary serve, especially timed to the warmer season ahead."

The videos will begin rolling out across Ketel One's Instagram and YouTube channels, as well as via Paid Linear TV placements with AMC+, starting today. To follow along, check out @KetelOne_US and for more information, please visit KetelOne.com.

Ketel One Family Made Vodka reminds everyone to sip responsibly.

About Ketel One Family Made Vodka

Ketel One Family Made Vodka is inspired by 330 years and 11 generations of the Nolet Family's distilling expertise. Ketel One is crafted using only the highest-quality ingredients, including 100% non-GMO grain and is gluten-free. That quality has led to global recognition with Drinks International as the number two trending vodka in the world's best bars, a top ten bartenders' choice of vodka, and one of the best-selling vodkas in the world's best bars (Drinks International Brands Report, 2026). Inspired by the passionate pursuit of excellence in their craft, Ketel One continues to toast to the artists, trailblazers and innovators in the entertainment industry. Follow Ketel One Family Made Vodka on Instagram for additional inspiration and information: @KetelOne_US.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Media Contacts:

Diageo NA

Sydney Farrar

[email protected]

Bullfrog + Baum

Elena Dabby/Jamie Weber

[email protected]

1 James Dollinger, "Vodka Insights: Versatility Fuels On-Premise Consumption Ground Signal." Ground Signal, 16 Oct. 2025, groundsignal.ai/2025/10/16/vodka-onpremise-cocktail-spirits-trends-2025/?

SOURCE Ketel One Family Made Vodka