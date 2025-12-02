Patrick Schwarzenegger Returns as Ketel One Vodka's 'Spirit Advisor' to Toast the Season's Signature Moments

Reprising his role as The Spirit Advisor, Ketel One Vodka continues its partnership with actor and entrepreneur Patrick Schwarzenegger as he blends the brand's storied heritage with the world of entertainment, guiding audiences through the season's signature moments that connect us.

Ketel One is celebrating the connection between film and cocktail culture through a partnership with AMC Networks, creating custom social and digital content and returning as the Official Vodka of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. The program also introduces a collection of signature cocktails that go beyond expectations, reflecting Ketel One's position as the authority in cocktail culture. At the center of it all is the Espresso Martini – Patrick's cocktail of choice – a modern icon that embodies the brand's commitment to remarkable occasions and timeless craftsmanship.

Ketel One has curated the ultimate movie-watching experience, starting with Patrick's favorite Espresso Martini recipe, the Après Noir, inspired by the classic serve. It's the cocktail he enjoys while watching holiday movies with family on the small screen and celebrating those lighting up the big screen. Crafted with Ketel One Oranje, Mr Black Coffee Liqueur, Cinnamon Syrup, and Espresso, then finished with an orange-twisted cinnamon stick for a warm, seasonal garnish, the Après Noir can be made at home with the Spirit Advisor's Cocktail Kit, now available nationwide via CocktailCourier.com.

"It's been incredible to continue this journey with Ketel One," said Patrick Schwarzenegger. "The holidays are a time to pause and enjoy the moments that bring people together – whether that's a great martini, a great film, or both. Ketel One celebrates that feeling of connection with cocktails as timeless as the season itself."

As the season unfolds, Ketel One's celebration of craftsmanship and culture culminates at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. In partnership with AMC, Ketel One will raise a glass to the future of cinema while honoring its rich legacy – a fitting toast as the Festival marks this meaningful year and pinnacle moment at its iconic Park City home.

Ketel One will take center stage at official events and activities, offering festival-goers (21+) cocktails experiences as unforgettable as the performances on screen.

The Ketel One Vodka Cocktail Collection at the Sundance Film Festival, created in partnership with World Class Bartender Charles Joly, includes:

Aprés Noir: the Spirit Advisor's holiday favorite makes its return, adding a sophisticated twist on the Espresso Martini with a touch of seasonal spice and winter citrus

the Spirit Advisor's holiday favorite makes its return, adding a sophisticated twist on the Espresso Martini with a touch of seasonal spice and winter citrus Green Light Martini: this film-inspired serve is an ode to the classic film The Great Gatsby, combining complex, refreshing, and verdant ingredients for the perfect celebratory cocktail

this film-inspired serve is an ode to the classic film The Great Gatsby, combining complex, refreshing, and verdant ingredients for the perfect celebratory cocktail Sweater Weather: our nod to Park City, this boozy hot cocoa is heightened with savory and fruit flavors, including cardamom and black pepper

To complete the cinematic celebration, Ketel One is giving one lucky film and cocktail enthusiast the ultimate star treatment – an unforgettable trip to attend part of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Park City. The winner will enjoy luxury accommodations, round-trip flights, access to exclusive screenings, and the opportunity to toast the festival's most memorable moments. To enter, consumers must visit www.spiritspromos.com/ketel-one/sundance-sweeps and provide all required information. Entrants must be 21 years or older at the time of entry, one entry per person.*

"Patrick's return as The Spirit Advisor celebrates our shared belief that genuine hospitality transforms the everyday into exceptional – through dedication, expertise and a true sense of occasion." said Jessica Rawlins, Brand Director, Ketel One Vodka. "Grounded in our Family Made heritage, we are always striving to go beyond expectations, inspiring consumers to elevate their own signature moments this season – celebrating the shared artistry between film and mixology, and the way both bring people together through creativity and conversation."

From holiday toasts to cinematic spotlights, Ketel One continues to redefine modern celebration. Because when cocktail culture takes center stage, there's only one name behind the bar.

Ketel One Family Made Vodka reminds everyone to sip responsibly. For more information, please visit KetelOne.com or follow along on Instagram @KetelOne_US.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL U.S. RESIDENTS, 21 OR OLDER. Sweepstakes starts 12/1/2025 @ 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) and ends 12/16/2025 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Grand Prize (1) –a 4-day/3-night trip to Sundance Film Festival on 1/22 – 1/25 in Park City, UT including tickets, flights, and hotel accommodations for winner and ONE (1) guest (21+). Terms & conditions apply. Unspecified expenses are winner's sole responsibility. If Grand Prize winner cannot attend Sundance Film Festival from 1/22 - 1/25 (winner will NOT attend entire Festival), prize will be forfeited. See Official Rules at www.spiritspromos.com/ketel-one/sundance-sweeps for full details, including additional prize restrictions. Alcohol NOT part of any prize.

Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

Sweepstakes not sponsored or offered by Sundance Institute or Sundance Film Festival.

About Ketel One Family Made Vodka

Ketel One Family Made Vodka is inspired by 330 years and 11 generations of the Nolet Family's distilling expertise. Ketel One is crafted using only the highest-quality ingredients, including 100% non-GMO grain and is gluten-free. That quality has led to global recognition with Drinks International as the number one trending vodka in the world's best bars, a top ten bartenders' choice of vodka, and one of the best-selling vodkas in the world's best bars (Drinks International Brands Report, 2022). Inspired by the passionate pursuit of excellence in their craft, Ketel One continues to toast to the artists, trailblazers and innovators in the entertainment industry. Follow Ketel One Family Made Vodka on Instagram for additional inspiration and information: @KetelOne_US.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Media Contacts:

Diageo NA

Sydney Farrar

[email protected]

Bullfrog + Baum

Sasha Lampert / Elena Dabby

[email protected]

SOURCE Ketel One Family Made Vodka

21 % more press release views with Request a Demo