Kettle Cuisine Appoints Peter Hall as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Food Industry Executive Joins Kettle Cuisine to Lead the Company's Next Phase of Growth

LYNN, Mass., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kettle Cuisine ("Kettle" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of premium, fresh prepared foods, today announced the appointment of Peter Hall, a proven food industry executive with a track record of driving growth and operational excellence, as Chief Executive Officer. Hall succeeds Liam McClennon, who recently retired as Chief Executive Officer following 11 years with Kettle.

Hall brings more than 12 years of leadership experience at The Kraft Heinz Company, where he led businesses across multiple geographies and developed deep expertise spanning retail and foodservice. Most recently, he served as President of Kraft Heinz's largest business unit, with approximately $7 billion in revenue and 12 manufacturing facilities. In that role, Hall oversaw a portfolio of iconic brands including Heinz, Kraft, and Philadelphia, spanning both Retail and Away from Home customers.

Hall joins Kettle Cuisine as the Company looks to build on its established position and pursue its next phase of growth. Since its founding in 1986, Kettle has evolved from its roots in premium, artisan soup into a scaled fresh prepared foods platform serving leading retail and foodservice customers. As CEO, Hall will build on Kettle's longstanding strengths and continue to enhance the Company's customer partnerships and execution capabilities. He will also pursue opportunities to expand Kettle's capabilities and reach, both organically and through selective strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

"Kettle Cuisine has built an impressive business, with deep customer relationships, distinctive culinary and manufacturing capabilities, and a talented team," said Peter Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Kettle Cuisine. "I'm excited to build on those strengths and further enhance Kettle's position as the go-to fresh prepared foods partner in the United States. Our ambition is to be consumer-led and insight-driven, anticipating what our customers and their consumers need and delivering for them with consistency, creativity, and speed. We will create even greater value for our customers as we continue to grow and evolve the business."

"Peter is the right leader to guide Kettle Cuisine through its next phase of growth," said Nik Thukral, President, L Catterton, an investor in Kettle. "Kettle has longstanding customer relationships, differentiated culinary and manufacturing expertise, and significant opportunity ahead. Peter brings the strategic perspective, consumer orientation, and strong commercial capability to capitalize on those advantages and build on the Company's established position. We are excited to partner with Peter and the Kettle team as they build on the Company's momentum."

About Kettle Cuisine

Founded in 1986, Kettle Cuisine is a leading manufacturer of premium, artisan-quality prepared foods serving customers across retail and foodservice. From its roots in scratch-made soup, Kettle has expanded its portfolio to include refrigerated and frozen soups, broths, sauces, sides, and entrées. The Company operates four production facilities across the United States, combining traditional culinary techniques with scaled manufacturing capabilities to deliver high-quality food to its customers. For more information, please visit www.kettlecuisine.com.

Contact:

Julie Hamilton

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SOURCE Kettle Cuisine