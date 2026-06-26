Key Milestone Achieved: NDA for Sumecigrel Capsule, an Antiplatelet Innovative Drug by Vcare PharmaTech, Officially Accepted

NANJING, China, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the NDA for Sumecigrel Capsule (formerly known as Vicagrel), a Class 1 innovative antiplatelet drug developed by Jiangsu Vcare PharmaTech Co.,Ltd. (Vcare PharmaTech), has been officially accepted by the NMPA. The drug has now entered the NDA stage. As a global pioneer in novel antiplatelet agents, Sumecigrel is expected to provide a new and improved treatment option to tens of millions of patients with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.

Vcare PharmaTech Innovative Drug Pipeline

Sumecigrel Capsule is a new-generation oral P2Y12 receptor antagonist, clinically indicated for the treatment and prevention of atherosclerotic thrombotic events, including Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), Ischemic Stroke (IS) and Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD). Designed to address the boxed warning regarding clopidogrel resistance, this drug innovatively optimizes the metabolic pathway of clopidogrel while retaining the molecular discovery pathway of its active metabolite. It aims to strike a better balance between the therapeutic benefits and bleeding risks of antiplatelet medications.

A series of completed clinical studies, including Phase I, Phase II, China-US PK/PD bridging study and Phase III trials, have fully validated the clinical efficacy and safety of Sumecigrel Capsule. It boasts multiple advantages including faster onset of action, lower dosage, more stable therapeutic effect, better control of bleeding risks, reduced metabolic burden and broader application scope. The Phase III clinical studies have now been completed. Sumecigrel demonstrated a trend of superior performance over clopidogrel in reducing the risk of MACCE, with more prominent benefits observed in elderly patients, those complicated with anemia, chronic kidney disease and patients undergoing complex PCI with multiple stents, especially high-risk elderly patients aged 75 and above. The drug also shows favorable safety profiles: its major bleeding risk is comparable to that of clopidogrel and better than data from similar studies, with no new unexpected safety signals identified.

Against the backdrop of population aging, clinical challenges such as high bleeding risks and complicated combined medication use among elderly cardiovascular patients have become increasingly prominent. Approximately 30% to 40% of patients struggle to achieve a balance between efficacy and safety, leading to huge unmet clinical needs. Sumecigrel effectively addresses the shortcomings of existing drugs and offers a new therapeutic breakthrough for patients with high-risk and complex conditions.

Dr. Gong Yanchun, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Vcare PharmaTech, stated: "Sumecigrel Capsule is an achievement from the industry-university-research cooperation between our company and China Pharmaceutical University in the early stage. After years of intensive R&D efforts, the NDA has now been accepted, marking a critical milestone. The field of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease treatment is in urgent need of high-quality innovative drugs with balanced efficacy and safety to cater to increasingly personalized antiplatelet treatment scenarios. We look forward to the successful launch of Sumecigrel Capsule to benefit patients with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases worldwide."

Following the achievement of this key regulatory milestone in China, Vcare PharmaTech will fully advance the subsequent review and approval procedures for marketing. Meanwhile, the company continues to prepare for marketing applications in the United States, the European Union and other countries and regions. In addition, Vcare PharmaTech has entered into an exclusive regional licensing agreement with Everest Medicines for the Asia-Pacific market of Sumecigrel. The company is accelerating the global strategic layout of this product in an all-round manner.

About Sumecigrel

Sumecigrel is the world's first new-generation P2Y12 receptor antagonist developed on the premise of retaining the same active metabolite as clopidogrel and optimizing its metabolic pathway to mitigate clopidogrel's heavy reliance on CYP2C19 genetic polymorphism. It is indicated for atherosclerotic thrombotic events including Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), Ischemic Stroke (IS) and Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD). It stands as one of Vcare PharmaTech's representative achievements under the philosophy of "differentiated original design to address unmet clinical needs".

The molecular design findings of the drug were published in Journal of Medicinal Chemistry (JMC), a top journal of the American Chemical Society, and highlighted by SciBX under Nature Portfolio, being recognized as "one of the most commercially promising projects in the field of new antiplatelet drugs". Currently, its NDA has been accepted in China, and NDA preparations are underway in the United States, the European Union and other regions. With Best-in-Class potential and broad commercial prospects, Sumecigrel is poised to reshape the antithrombotic drug market, which has seen no innovative drugs targeting the same mechanism launched for more than a decade.

About Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases

Cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases refer to a group of functional and organic disorders of the circulatory system, covering diseases related to the heart, blood vessels and neurohumoral systems regulating blood circulation. According to lesion locations and pathological characteristics, they are generally divided into heart diseases, cerebrovascular diseases (such as stroke) and peripheral vascular diseases, forming a multi-level disease spectrum across the whole circulatory system.

Atherosclerosis is the major pathological basis of these diseases. Lipid deposition, vascular endothelial injury, inflammatory response and thrombosis may cause vascular stenosis, occlusion or decreased elasticity, further leading to severe conditions such as myocardial ischemia, myocardial infarction, cerebral infarction and cerebral hemorrhage. These diseases are featured by high morbidity, disability, mortality, recurrence rate and numerous complications. Major risk factors include hypertension, hyperlipidemia, hyperglycemia, smoking, excessive drinking, sedentary lifestyle, obesity and advanced age. Mostly developing chronically with acute episodes, they rank as the top chronic diseases threatening the health of middle-aged and elderly people.

Cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases have become one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The related death toll rose to 17.9 million in 2019, accounting for about 32% of all global deaths in that year, among which around 85% were caused by myocardial infarction (a major type of Acute Coronary Syndrome) and stroke. The latest epidemiological studies show that the death toll from cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases further increased to 19.2 million in 2023.

About Vcare PharmaTech

Founded in 2010 by professors from China Pharmaceutical University and overseas returnee talents, Jiangsu Vcare PharmaTech Co.,Ltd. is a commercial-stage innovative bio-pharmaceutical enterprise empowered by AI for differentiated original drug design. The company is dedicated to the development of innovative drugs and cutting-edge therapies.

Headquartered in the Biomedical Valley of Nanjing Jiangbei New Area, Vcare PharmaTech owns a 21,000 square-meter intelligent R&D headquarters. It has built a full-chain innovation system for independent drug R&D and industrialization, covering AI-driven differentiated project initiation, preclinical candidate discovery, integrated drug development and green manufacturing. The company boasts a strong talent team of more than 900 employees, over 84% of whom are technical staff, including more than 200 talents with master's and doctoral degrees. This high-caliber, professional and innovative core R&D team underpins the company's continuous technological breakthroughs and product iteration.

Over sixteen years of dedication to pharmaceutical innovation, Vcare PharmaTech adheres to the core strategy of independent R&D and focuses on addressing unmet clinical needs via differentiated approaches. Centering on overcoming treatment resistance, tackling drug resistance and optimizing target selectivity, the company has established a diversified and high-quality pipeline of innovative drugs covering major chronic disease areas including cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as oncology.

Eratrectinib Capsule, a new-generation TRK inhibitor, is clinically used for patients with solid tumors harboring NTRK gene fusions. It delivers a high tumor response rate and strong anti-resistance performance and has been approved for marketing. Sumecigrel Capsule, a new-generation oral P2Y12 receptor antagonist targeting clopidogrel resistance, has had its NDA accepted in China. VC005, a new-generation highly selective JAK1 inhibitor focusing on inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, is in Phase III clinical trials for atopic dermatitis with both oral and topical formulations developed for all patient groups. It is also being explored for ankylosing spondylitis, vitiligo, alopecia areata and other autoimmune diseases, with promising efficacy and safety data.

Leveraging years of technological accumulation, Vcare PharmaTech strives to integrate AI capabilities across the entire R&D and production chain, and has established an AI-powered advanced drug R&D system and professional technology platforms. The company has been accredited with multiple honors including Nanjing Key Laboratory for AI-Aided Drug Design and Nanjing Engineering Research Center for Synthetic Biology and Flow Chemistry. Its AI-assisted directed enzyme mutation technology was recognized as an Advanced Cleaner Production Technology of Nanjing. The company has raised over 1.2 billion RMB in total financing in the past five years, winning wide recognition from the capital market.

Going forward, adhering to the original aspiration of "The better Care, The better Medicines", Vcare PharmaTech will continue to deepen AI-driven original innovation, make breakthroughs in cutting-edge pharmaceutical technologies and expand its strategic layout at home and abroad. With solid R&D strength and differentiated drug pipelines, the company aims to deliver superior treatment solutions to patients across the globe and grow into a world-class innovative pharmaceutical enterprise.

Commercial Cooperation:

Strategic Development Director: Dr. Peng [email protected]

BD Director: Liam [email protected]

SOURCE Jiangsu Vcare Pharmatech Co., Ltd.