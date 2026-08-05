KeyBank Celebrates Third Anniversary of Key Select Checking® with Nearly $7 Million in Annual Bonuses Paid to Clients

Milestone marks three years of rewarding client loyalty through industry-leading cash bonuses and transparent banking tools

CLEVELAND, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) today marks the third anniversary of Key Select Checking®, the interest-bearing checking account designed to reward clients for the direct deposits they make to their account. Since its launch three years ago, KeyBank has paid out nearly $7 million in annual cash bonuses to qualifying Key Select Checking clients.

KeyBank’s branch in West Valley City, Utah

"Three years ago, we set out to build a checking account that rewards clients for banking with Key," said Josh Miller, Head of Consumer Acquisition Marketing & Product. "Today's milestone is a testament to the trust our clients have placed in us and to our commitment in making their financial lives simpler and more rewarding."

A Checking Account Built Around the Client

Key Select Checking was built on a straightforward premise: clients who maintain their banking relationship with KeyBank should be rewarded for it. The account is interest-bearing, meaning balances earn a variable interest rate that is compounded daily, in addition to the annual $100 cash bonus¹.

The account can be opened online in approximately five minutes and comes with a suite of features designed for everyday banking, including:

Fee-free ATM access² at more than 40,000 KeyBank and Allpoint® ATMs nationwide

ATM fee rebates³ of up to $6 per statement cycle for cash withdrawals from out-of-network ATMs

Early Pay⁴: qualifying clients with direct deposit may receive their pay up to two days early

Key Coverage Zone®⁵ — no overdraft fee from KeyBank if an account is overdrawn by $20 or less at the end of the day

No-cost check options, with customized and designer options available for a fee

The $25 monthly maintenance fee is waived for the first three statement cycles⁶ for all new accounts, giving clients a seamless start. After that, the fee is waived when clients maintain $3,000 per statement cycle in eligible direct deposits or carry at least $15,000 in combined KeyBank account balances.

Earning the $100 Annual Cash Bonus¹

The centerpiece of Key Select Checking is a $100 annual cash bonus available to clients who meet straightforward direct deposit requirements. Here is how it works:

After opening an account, clients enter an Evaluation Period, a 12-month-calendar window, that begins on the first day of the second full month following account opening.

Clients must deposit at least $60,000 in eligible direct deposits over the course of that evaluation period (12 months) to be eligible for the $100 annual bonus

At least one eligible direct deposit must be received during the final two calendar months of the evaluation period.

Clients who meet these requirements earn the $100 cash bonus, year after year. For clients who regularly direct deposit their paycheck or other recurring income, the requirements are straightforward to achieve, and the bonus resets each year, making Key Select Checking a genuinely recurring financial reward.

The Bonus Tracker: Putting Clients in Control

Last summer, KeyBank launched the Key Select Checking Bonus Tracker, a feature available through the KeyBank mobile app and online banking that gives clients real-time visibility into their progress toward the annual $100 cash bonus.

The Bonus Tracker displays the total amount of eligible direct deposits made to date, as well as the start and end dates of the client's current evaluation period — so clients can check their bonus status at any time, without having to call or visit a branch.

"Transparency matters to our clients," said Miller. "The Bonus Tracker is a natural extension of our commitment to putting clients in control of their money. By allowing clients to understand their progress and see where they stand in real time; they can stay informed and potentially make smarter decisions with regard to their finances."

In its first year, the Bonus Tracker has become one of the most-used features within the Key Select Checking experience, reflecting client demand for clear, actionable financial information at their fingertips.

Three Years of Growing Client Value

Since launch, Key Select Checking has achieved significant milestones that reflect growing client adoption and satisfaction:

Nearly $7 million in total annual bonuses paid out to qualifying clients

Consistent year-over-year account growth driven by client referrals and KeyBank's expanding digital banking presence

These figures underscore KeyBank's broader mission to help clients achieve financial wellness through products that deliver real, tangible value — not just attractive introductory offers.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $191 billion at June 30, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

CFMA 260727-4780178

1 Key Select Checking Account is an interest-bearing account. Annual Percentage Yields (APY) are accurate as of July 24, 2026, for zip code 44114. 0.05% APY applies to balances of $0.00-$2,499.99, 0.05% APY on balances $2,500-$4,999.99, 0.05% APY on balances $5,000-$9,999.99, 0.05% APY on balances $10,000-$24,999.99, 0.05% APY on balances $25,000-$49,999.99, 0.05% APY on balances $50,000-$99,999.99, 0.05% APY on balances $100,000-$249,999.99, 0.05% APY on balances $250,000-$499,999.99, 0.05% APY on balances $500,000-$999,999.99, 0.05% APY on balances $1,000,000 and above. Key Select Checking Account is a variable rate account, rates may vary. Rates and terms may change at the bank's discretion. Minimum balance to open this account is $50. Fees may reduce earnings.

EVALUATION PERIOD DEFINITIONS

New Key Select Checking Account: Your account will be reviewed for eligible deposits during the 12 calendar months following the first calendar day of the second full month after account opening.

$100 BONUS

Direct Deposits: To qualify for the $100 bonus, ALL of the following three requirements must be met. Eligible direct deposits: Must total at least $60,000 during the Evaluation Period. Are electronic automated clearing house (ACH) deposits. Examples of eligible direct deposits include, but are not limited to: payroll, Social Security, pension and government benefits. Deposits made through a teller, ATM, or the KeyBank mobile app are ineligible direct deposits. At least one eligible direct deposit transaction (in any amount) must be received within the final two calendar months at the end of the Evaluation Period.



Your account will be reviewed at the end of each Evaluation Period for cash bonus eligibility. Eligibility is based on cumulative direct deposits in the preceding Evaluation Period. Your $100 bonus will be reported to the IRS on Form 1099-INT. Your $100 bonus will be deposited into your checking account within 30 calendar days after the Evaluation Period has expired. If your account is converted into an account type other than a Key Select Checking Account during the Evaluation Period, progress toward the cash bonus is forfeited. Accounts that are closed or in a legally dormant status (legally dormant status is determined by applicable state law) at the end of the Evaluation Period or at the time of the bonus payout are not eligible for the bonus payment.

2 There is no surcharge at KeyBank ATMs. There is also no surcharge at Allpoint ATMs when you use a KeyBank debit card linked to an eligible account. Ineligible accounts include Hassle‑Free Account®, savings accounts, and business accounts.

3 There is no KeyBank fee if you use another bank's ATM. However, a fee may be charged by the bank that owns the ATM. This fee, as well as any additional non-KeyBank charges or surcharges, will be included with the total withdrawal transaction amount. Your account will receive a refund of other bank's ATM cash withdrawal surcharges when the withdrawals are made with any KeyBank Debit Mastercard®. The surcharge refund will be credited to your account at statement cycle and will not exceed a total refund of $6.00 per statement cycle. If you close your account or change your account type before the end of the statement cycle, other bank's ATM cash withdrawal surcharges will not be reimbursed.

4 Early Pay is a service included with your KeyBank consumer deposit account in which KeyBank makes your eligible direct deposits available up to two business days early. Eligible direct deposits include certain transactions such as payroll, government benefits, or similar types of payments. The Early Pay service is dependent on when KeyBank receives information from the payer that the funds are on the way, this could vary, and you may not always receive your funds early. You cannot opt out of Early Pay.

5 Overdraft Item Charges are $20 per item. Charges apply to transactions created by check, in-person withdrawal, recurring debit card transactions, or other electronic means. Overdraft charges will not be imposed on ATM withdrawals or one-time debit card items unless the customer has opted in authorizing Key to pay these items into overdraft and assess a charge. You agree to pay us the full amount of any overdraft on your Account immediately upon demand, together with any additional charges we assess. KeyBank's approval of overdrafts is a discretionary courtesy. For Consumer accounts: No charges will be assessed when the account is overdrawn twenty ($20) dollars or less at the end of the day. Overdraft charges are assessed on up to three (3) items per day, with the maximum not to exceed $60 per day per account. Overdraft charges may not post on the same day as the transaction which triggers the fee(s). There is a cap of 20 assessed overdraft charges within a monthly statement period. If at the end of the day, your account's overdrawn available balance is more than $20 for 5 consecutive business days, an additional $20 Recurring Overdraft Service Charge will be assessed. See your accounts Personal Checking Account Fees and Disclosures for additional information and Personal Savings Overdraft Protection Agreement for further information on linking savings account for protection.

6 $25 monthly maintenance fee (waived for the first 3 months). After the three (3) month grace period the monthly maintenance fee can be avoided if either of the requirements are met in a statement cycle:

The combined balance in any combination of KeyBank checking, savings, certificates of deposit, retirement deposit, and Key Investment Services LLC (KIS) accounts was $15,000 or more during the statement cycle.

OR

You have eligible direct deposits totaling at least $3,000 during each statement cycle.

Investment products are offered through Key Investment Services LLC (KIS), member FINRA/SIPC and SEC-registered investment advisor.

Insurance products are offered through KeyCorp Insurance Agency USA, Inc. (KIA). KIS and KIA are non-bank affiliates of KeyBank National Association (KeyBank).

Non-Deposit products are:

NOT FDIC INSURED•NOT BANK GUARANTEED•MAY LOSE VALUE•NOT A DEPOSIT•NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL OR STATE GOVERNMENT AGENCY

KIS, KIA and KeyBank are separate entities, and when you buy or sell securities and insurance products you are doing business with KIS and/or KIA, and not KeyBank.

SOURCE KeyBank