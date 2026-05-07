Keystone Light Apple: Yeah, We're Late to the Party. So We Brought a Better Beer

Because Nothing's More American Than Taking Stuff You Didn't Invent And Making It Better.

CHICAGO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple beer isn't new, but making it smooth, crisp, and easy to drink? That's where Keystone Light comes in.

This summer, Keystone Light is jumping into the apple beer game with Keystone Light Apple or "Kapple": a refreshing light beer that gets straight to the good stuff. It has a subtle apple flavor, a clean finish, and keeps things simple – just a solid, crushable beer.

Keystone Light Apple: The most American light beer in America

And sure, Keystone Light didn't invent apple beer. But if there's one thing America has always been good at, it's taking someone else's idea and making it better.

That spirit comes to life in Keystone Light's new campaign, "The Most American Light Apple Beer in America," created in partnership with Quality Meats. Inspired by America's 250th birthday, the campaign leans into a simple truth: some of the most American things didn't start here — we just made them bigger, louder and a little more over-the-top.

From pizza to football, the campaign's fast-cut, high-energy spots celebrate how things evolve the American way — less subtlety, more spectacle. The same goes for Keystone Light Apple: not the first, just the one worth drinking.

"We totally get that we aren't the first apple beer - guilty," said Chris Steele, Sr. Director of Value Brands. "But we knew we could brew a really great tasting apple beer at a great value that consumers would love. We also knew that when you come second to market, you better have a distinct point of view. So, release the eagle and let's celebrate America's 250th in a crisp and refreshing way."

Rolling out as a social-first campaign, Kapple shows up in a steady stream of memes, cultural moments, and content that doesn't take itself too seriously. It embraces chaos over polish, meeting drinkers where culture actually lives and giving them something worth reacting to.

Kapple is easy to grab and easy to drink, with a bold red, white, and blue can and an eagle front and center that looks like it's about to start a "U-S-A" chant. It shows up like summer should: crisp, cold, and undeniably American.

Hitting shelves in time for Memorial Day, Kapple is built for coolers, cookouts, and showing up with something cold when no one asked you to. It's a limited-time release, available in 15-packs in 12-ounce cans everywhere Keystone Light is sold, including convenience stores.

Find Keystone Light Apple near you at https://www.keystonelight.com/where-to-buy . Because the best summer plans are usually the ones you didn't overthink—and this beer fits right in.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Ožujsko to our above premium brands, including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgium White and Leinekugel's Summer Shandy, to our value brands, like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, it offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. Molson Coors also has partner brands, such as Simply Spiked, ZOA Energy, Fever-Tree, among others, through license, distribution, partnership and joint venture agreements. As a business, Molson Coors' ambition is to be the first choice for its people, its consumers and its customers, and Molson Coors' success depends on its ability to make its products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com .

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SOURCE Molson Coors (Keystone Light)