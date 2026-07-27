KGK Science Receives Growth Investment Led by Maxim Partners

Investment positions leading North American CRO to expand clinical research and regulatory capabilities.

LONDON, ON and CHICAGO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KGK Science Inc. ("KGK"), a leading North American contract research organization specializing in clinical trials and regulatory services for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical and consumer health industries, today announced it has received a growth investment led by Maxim Partners. The transaction closed on June 30, 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1997, KGK has completed more than 400 clinical trials across over 40 health indications and published more than 150 peer-reviewed scientific publications. The company provides clinical research, regulatory consulting, and claim substantiation services that help consumer health companies develop and commercialize scientifically validated products worldwide.

The investment will support expanded clinical trial capacity, continued investment in decentralized and virtual trial capabilities, growth of KGK's regulatory services, and continued expansion of its commercial organization. Founder and CEO Najla Guthrie and the existing management team will continue to lead the business.

"For nearly three decades, KGK has been committed to helping consumer nutrition companies generate the scientific evidence needed to bring innovative products to market. This investment marks an exciting new chapter for our company. Maxim shares our long-term vision and brings the strategic resources and sector experience to help us expand our capabilities, invest in our team, and better serve our clients around the world," said Najla Guthrie, Founder and CEO of KGK Science Inc.

"KGK has built a differentiated platform with an outstanding reputation for scientific rigor, regulatory expertise, and customer service. As demand for clinically validated consumer nutrition products continues to grow, we believe KGK is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on those long-term industry trends. We are excited to partner with Najla and the management team to support the company's next phase of growth," said Gregg Wilson, Founder & Managing Partner of Maxim Partners.

MLT Aikins (www.mltaikins.com) was the legal advisor to Maxim Partners on the transaction.

About KGK Science

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in London, Ontario, KGK Science Inc. is a full-service contract research organization specializing in the nutraceutical and natural health products industry. KGK designs and conducts human clinical trials, provides regulatory and claim substantiation expertise, and supports preclinical development, giving consumer health brands the evidence they need to differentiate their products and reach global markets with confidence. For more information, visit kgkscience.com.

About Maxim Partners

Maxim Partners is a Chicago-based investment firm dedicated to backing founders and managers seeking to impact lives through nutrition, nutraceuticals, functional foods, fitness, recreation, pets, personal care, and education. Maxim helps entrepreneurial leaders accelerate growth through capital, operational support, and deep sector expertise. For more information, visit www.maximpartnersllc.com.

SOURCE Maxim Partners