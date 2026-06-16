KHALIFA KUSH EXPANDS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH ENTRY INTO AUSTRALIA'S MEDICAL CANNABIS MARKET

In Partnership with Endoca, Khalifa Kush Will Launch Premium Flower and Edible Offerings for Australian Patients

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Khalifa Kush, the premium cannabis brand founded by multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa, today announces its continued international expansion with entry into the Australian medical cannabis market. Marking its sixth global market, Khalifa Kush will partner with leading cannabis company Endoca to bring its signature products to patients across Australia.

Khalifa Kush will partner with leading cannabis company Endoca to bring its signature products to patients across Australia.

Through this strategic partnership, Khalifa Kush will introduce an initial portfolio of premium flower and edible products to the new market. The agreement provides distribution to pharmacies and clinics nationally, across all states and territories of Australia.

"Australia's well-regulated market and patient-focused approach align perfectly with our brand values – we're not entering every market, we're entering the right markets," said DJ Saul, CEO of Khalifa Kush. "Endoca is the perfect partner to help us maintain brand integrity and deliver the quality that patients and consumers expect from KK."

Australia represents a key milestone in Khalifa Kush's global growth strategy. With a rapidly expanding medical cannabis market, a stable and mature regulatory framework and strong local demand driven in part by Wiz Khalifa's established fanbase, the region offers an ideal environment for the brand's continued international presence. As one of the fastest-growing markets globally, it presents a clear opportunity for trusted, consumer-friendly brands like Khalifa Kush. The brand is well positioned to meet increasing patient demand through high-quality, consistent products backed by its proprietary genetics.

"This partnership brings an internationally recognized cannabis genetics company into Australia's regulated medical framework," said Johnny Jusic, Managing Director at Endoca. "We're excited to work with Khalifa Kush because of the original genetics and cultivar heritage behind the brand, and our focus is on introducing that heritage to the Australian market the right way — through compliant, healthcare-led channels that meet local regulatory and manufacturing standards.

Building on successful launches across North America and Europe, Australia marks the next step in building Khalifa Kush's international footprint as the brand continues to set the standard for premium cannabis worldwide. To learn more, visit khalifakush.com and follow along on Instagram @khalifakush.

About Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush is a leading cannabis, apparel and accessories brand founded by global icon Wiz Khalifa. The brand delivers best-in-class cannabis products rooted in proprietary, top-tier genetics, and a quality first, no sacrifices approach. Founded by global icon Wiz Khalifa, Khalifa Kush is a leading cannabis, apparel and accessories brand based in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. Since its U.S. debut in 2015, Khalifa Kush has earned a reputation for excellence while achieving continued growth by delivering world-class quality and exclusive products. Powered by proprietary, top-tier genetics, the brand offers a full lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates. Khalifa Kush is currently available in select markets including Arizona, California, DC, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington; as well as Germany, Israel, and Thailand; with plans to expand into additional markets in 2025 and beyond. To learn more about the brand, shop apparel and find Khalifa Kush near you, visit KHALIFAKUSH.COM and follow along on Instagram @khalifakush.

About Endoca

Endoca is an Australian medicinal cannabis company operating within Australia's regulated therapeutic goods framework. It distributes medicinal cannabis products to pharmacies through established healthcare channels, supported by regulatory, quality-assurance and GMP-approved supply-chain capability. For more information, contact [email protected].

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SOURCE Khalifa Kush