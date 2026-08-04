Kiddie Academy® honors top franchise owners, educators at annual conference

Educational child care leader celebrates 45 years of systemwide excellence

BALTIMORE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care revealed the winners of its annual awards, celebrating the stand-out achievements of franchise locations, owners, directors and educators from across the nationwide Kiddie Academy franchise system. The awards were presented during the brand's annual conference, held July 16-19 in Boca Raton, Fla., as the Kiddie Academy brand celebrates 45 years of serving children and families through high-quality educational child care.

Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care revealed the winners of its annual awards, celebrating the stand-out achievements of franchise locations, owners, directors and educators from across the nationwide franchise system.

In addition to recognizing outstanding franchisees and educators, this year's conference celebrated the brand's recent accreditation by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), underscoring an ongoing investment in educational excellence and professional development across the nationwide system.

"Every year, our annual awards recognize the franchise owners, leaders and educators who bring our mission to life," said Casey Miller, chief executive officer. "As we celebrate 45 years of educational excellence, we're also proud to recognize our recent IACET accreditation, which reflects our commitment to providing exceptional learning experiences — not only for the children we serve, but for the professionals who make our classrooms thrive every day."

For 45 years, Kiddie Academy franchisees and educators have defined excellence in early childhood education. This year's award winners continue the tradition by exemplifying the brand's commitment to educational quality, innovation and the values at the heart of the Kiddie Academy Life Essentials® Curriculum.

Franchisee of the Year Award:

Belinda Ferrero, Christian Marine and Sergio Olave - Multi-unit Franchisees in Houston, Texas

New Academy of the Year Award:

Kiddie Academy of Knightdale, N.C.

National Director of the Year Award:

Robin Goddard - Kiddie Academy of Fort Wayne, Ind.

New Director of the Year Award:

Jennie Chancey - Kiddie Academy of Reston, Va.

Regional Educator of the Year Awards:

Aziza Benkaddour - Kiddie Academy of Reston, Va.

Matthew Cisneros - Kiddie Academy of Kenmore, Wash.

Moumita Mukherjee - Kiddie Academy of O'Fallon, Mo.

Rachael Mally - Kiddie Academy of Fort Mill, S.C.

Sabrina Kissoon - Kiddie Academy of Whitestone, N.Y.

Zoe Namovicz - Kiddie Academy of Grayslake, Ill.

Community Essentials Award:

Kiddie Academy of Floral Park, Flushing and Whitestone, N.Y.

Life Essentials Awards:

Kiddie Academy of Canyon Springs, Texas

Kiddie Academy of Cedar Knolls, N.J.

Kiddie Academy of Corona, Calif.

Kiddie Academy of Fort Wayne, Ind.

Kidide Academy of Oviedo, Fla.

Kiddie Academy of Urbana, Md.

Kiddie Academy of Urbandale, Iowa

Brand Champion Awards:

Kory Wood, Christopher Walker, Laurias and Aisha Eugene - Kiddie Academy of Knightdale, N.C.

Rick Kowalczyk and Jennifer Zhang - Multi-unit Franchisees in San Jose, Calif.

Shardul and Drashti Kaneria and Darshan and Janki Kansagra - Multi-unit Franchisees in Salt Lake City, Utah

Founder's Award:

Devinder Singh Josan, Rimmi Josan, Maninder Singh and Raman Thind - Multi-unit Franchisees in Seattle, Wash.

Hajira and Zubair Khan - Multi-unit Franchisees in Fort Wayne, Ind.

The conference also highlighted the Kiddie Academy brand's commitment to giving back, with the organization presenting Family Promise with a $100,000 donation to support its Children's Assistance Fund, which helps families experiencing homelessness access critical resources and services on their path to stable housing.

"We're incredibly grateful to Kiddie Academy for its partnership and generosity," said Amber Young, director of corporate relations, Family Promise. "This investment in our Children's Assistance Fund will help more families access the critical support they need to overcome immediate barriers, regain stability, and build a stronger future for their children."

For more information about Kiddie Academy, visit kiddieacademy.com.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Maryland, serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. The Kiddie Academy brand's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise and multiyear sponsorship of John Hopkins Community Center, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy is accredited by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy.

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. and has received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system. There are currently more than 375 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 40,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com.

Media Contact:

Samantha Terwilliger

[email protected]

865.230.3408

SOURCE Kiddie Academy