Kids Can Earn a "PhD in Poop" at The Poop Museum's New Science Summer Camp!

BOSTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Poop Museum, the popular science education program that has taught 50,000 curious humans from 80 countries all about poop, is launching its first ever summer "Poop Camp", a week long online experience where kids will learn about the poop and pooping habits of more than 50 animals, while earning themselves a playful "PhD in Poop".

Poop Camp is a ready for campers! Susie Maguire, creator of The Poop Museum

The Poop Museum is the brainchild of creator Susie Maguire, and she is on a mission to answer all the questions kids have about poop, pee, farts and even butts*. "Kids have amazing questions and I have awesome answers" says Maguire.

Kids love her hilarious approach to often taboo subjects, and so do parents. Delighted by the amount of science their kids learn, while also laughing and having a great time, parents consistently rate The Poop Museum a 5-star educational experience.

As well as online programs, The Poop Museum has delivered its unique program at more than 250 libraries and schools throughout the North East in the last 2 years, and garnered fans that include not just kids but also parents, grandparents, librarians and teachers.

One mom said "My daughter learned (and retained) more in an hour at The Poop Museum, than in a whole week at school!"

A Youth Services Librarian declared it "The Program of the Year!"

And what do the kids say?

"My daughter said she would give it 5000 stars out of 5!" and

"My 3rd grader couldn't stop laughing and thanking me for taking him to the show the whole time!"

Poop Camp is a week long program available online throughout the summer starting June 22nd, for both 5-8 and 9-12 age groups. Morning camp starts at 9am EST, and afternoon camp starts at 12 noon EST. Camps meet live on Zoom for two hours on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. On Tuesday, kids become Poop Museum curators and Build Their Own Poop Museum with a downloadable kit that is supplied. As well as learning hundreds of facts about poop, kids will also make a pooping bee, learn to draw a poop emoji, take part in a True or Poo Quiz and on the final day, receive their "PhD in Poop" Certificate.

Enrollment is limited to 10 participants per session to ensure lots of personal attention and interaction for every child. Early bird pricing is available through June 14, and organizers expect camps to sell out quickly based on demand for previous Poop Museum programs. Register at: www.thepoopmuseum.com/poopcamp

*As well as The Poop Museum programs, Susie has created multiple Gross, Weird, Cool Science programs. Her newest smash hit "Their BUTT does WHAT?!?!" features exploding butts, inflating butts, 3D printer butts and many, many more butts that do quite fabulous things!

MEDIA CONTACT:

Susie Maguire

Grand Poobah

The Poop Museum

351-210-1371

[email protected]

www.thepoopmuseum.com

SOURCE The Poop Museum