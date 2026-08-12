Kim Kardashian Turns to Broc Shot as Her New Skin Health Game-Changer Post this

After more than a decade of publicly sharing her experience and struggles living with psoriasis and after years of trying different approaches to support her skin, Kardashian added Broc Shot to her routine when she discovered the growing body of research surrounding sulforaphane, the naturally occurring compound derived from whole broccoli seeds that powers the brand's hero supplement.

"I'm always looking for products that actually work and fit into my routine without a lot of extra effort," said Kardashian. "Living with psoriasis, I know how frustrating it can be to find something that helps. Broc Shot has become part of that routine. It's a sachet of whole broccoli seed powder and tastes so good. Within a few weeks I noticed my skin was calmer and clearer. I did my research on sulforaphane and loved that it's been studied for years, plus Broc Shot keeps the ingredients simple. It's helping my skin and my gut, honestly it's become one of those wellness staples I don't want to be without."

Broc Shot was created to deliver guaranteed potency and purity in a simple, natural, and easy-to-take supplement. The product's powder formula, available in Original, Ginger + Lime, and Pineapple + Mint flavors, is made with simple ingredients from nature and rigorously third-party tested for quality, purity, and guaranteed natural sulforaphane. For consumers who prefer a flavorless, on-the-go option, the brand also offers a capsule format. Broc Shot is unique in that it works at a cellular level vs. focusing on a single organ or symptom. The product's hero, sulforaphane, activates the body's NRF2 pathway, which supports detoxification, gut health, and the body's natural inflammatory response. Broc Shot follows rigorous quality standards and third-party tests every batch for sulforaphane yield, heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides, and microbial contaminants.

"I've spent my career in skincare and supplements, and both taught me the same lesson from opposite directions: skincare treats the surface, supplements chase deficiencies. Neither one asks what your body is already equipped to do. We took a different approach—working with the body's own defense systems instead of simply adding another ingredient. Natural sulforaphane supports the NRF2 pathway, helping your body's own cellular defense systems protect and repair skin from within," said Gracia Walker, co-founder of Broc Shot.

Broc Shot co-founder Benjamin Silver added, "We're inspired every day by the thousands of testimonials and before-and-after photos we receive from people using Broc Shot for a wide range of skin health goals. We were so excited when Kim decided to try Broc Shot and discovered the same incredible benefits. We know how many people look to her for advice, and we are beyond honored that she is driving awareness to this powerful compound that we know can transform the wellness industry."

To learn more about Kim's journey with Broc Shot, follow @broc_shot, and to discover the product assortment, visit www.brocshot.com.

About Broc Shot

Broc Shot is a wellness brand dedicated to supporting skin health from within through guaranteed natural sulforaphane derived from whole broccoli seeds. Available as sachets and capsules, sulforaphane supports the body's natural defense systems, including detoxification pathways, gut health, cellular defense, and a balanced inflammatory response. The brand is Non-GMO certified, vegan, pesticide- and herbicide-free, gluten-free, and committed to rigorous third-party testing for quality. Broc Shot is the first supplement recognized by the National Psoriasis Foundation through its Seal of Recognition Program.

SOURCE Broc Shot