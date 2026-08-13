Accomplished legal executive and global litigator brings proven track record of enterprise risk management and strategic leadership to support Kimberly-Clark's next chapter of growth

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ: KMB) today announced the appointment of Suzana Blades as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, effective September 1, 2026. She will report to Jeff Melucci, Chief Strategy, Business Development and Administrative Officer, and will become a member of Kimberly-Clark's Executive Leadership Team.

Blades has also been named to the leadership team that will take effect upon completion of Kimberly-Clark's pending acquisition of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE).

Kimberly-Clark Appoints Suzana Blades as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

"Serving as General Counsel at one of the most transformational moments in Kimberly-Clark's history requires a rare combination of global legal expertise and leadership, a deep understanding of our business, sound judgment, and grit," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark. "Suzana is that kind of leader. Over nearly four years at Kimberly-Clark, she has helped advance our Powering Care strategy while earning the trust and respect of colleagues across the company. I am confident she will play a critical part in our work to build a new kind of health and wellness company focused on raising the standard of care for billions of people around the world."

In her most recent role as Vice President & Deputy General Counsel - Litigation, Government Relations, Legal Operations and Natural Solutions at Kimberly-Clark, Blades has overseen the company's global litigation and investigations docket, advised on public policy and government affairs matters, led the Global Legal Organization, and served as General Counsel for the company's Natural Solutions business.

"Suzana is a well-rounded leader with deep international experience, a relentless drive to win, and a passion for developing people and building high-performing teams," said Melucci. "Combined with her strong commitment to Kimberly-Clark's purpose and values, she is exceptionally well positioned to lead the legal organization through this transformational period."

Prior to joining Kimberly-Clark, Blades spent nearly 12 years at ConocoPhillips, most recently as Managing Counsel - Commercial Litigation and Arbitration, where she managed a global docket of pivotal commercial litigation and arbitration matters, including regulatory matters and disputes with sovereign states. Earlier, she served as a Senior Negotiator at Hess Corporation and was a member of the International Arbitration Group of Arnold & Porter in Washington, D.C.

"Kimberly-Clark's purpose, iconic brands, and exceptional people make it one of the most admired companies in the world," said Blades. "I am honored to take on this role and to continue to partner with Jeff, Mike, and colleagues across the enterprise as we build on our strong foundation, advance our growth ambitions, and lead with care, integrity, and a winning mindset."

Blades is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, New York University School of Law, and the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). She serves as a Board Member of the International Institute for Conflict Prevention & Resolution (CPR).

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

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SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation