Kim.cc Raises Funding, Building the Future of AI-Native Support Operations

200+ e-commerce customers and plans for significant U.S. expansion, Kim.cc combines AI automation with human expertise at scale

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim.cc, an AI-native customer support company serving over 200 e-commerce brands globally, today announced it has finalized an institutional venture funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners to accelerate its U.S. expansion and build the next generation of AI-native customer service. The company is targeting $100M+ in annual revenue by 2028 and fueling further growth into the U.S. market.

Kim's model combines AI systems with human-in-the-loop execution, allowing companies to improve quality, speed, and cost efficiency without depending only on either fully automated chatbots or traditional manual BPO operations.

"Customer support operations is entering a new phase," said Sachin Jaiswal, Co-founder & CEO, Kim.cc. "The early wave of AI customer support focused heavily on automation, but full automation has not delivered on its promise for many real-world customer service. LLMs are powerful, but when the work becomes complex, high-stakes, or brand-sensitive, companies still need human judgment, quality control, and accountability. That is why we believe the next model is AI-native service delivery - where AI does the work, vetted by humans."

Kim's founding team brings a wealth of experience across AI, ecommerce operations and large-scale customer support, managing 2M inquiries a week. Their experience has shaped their view and helped build Kim into what it is today and what it can be in the future. They know that AI transformation in customer support is not only a software problem. It requires deep workflow understanding, quality control, human judgment, and strong operating systems.

"We are excited to back the Kim team as they redefine what great customer support looks like at scale," said Alok Goyal, Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners. " Customer support is a $470B global market spanning software and services, yet a huge segment of it remains out of reach for cost-effective, high-quality service. Kim is changing that by combining AI automation with human oversight to deliver measurable outcomes at 40% lower support costs without compromising quality."

With the latest funding, Kim can continue its expansion stateside and further build out its operations in India. By 2028, Kim plans to triple its workforce to over 100 employees. The team is actively hiring top talent for roles in sales, partnerships, customer success, and client-facing leadership roles.

"Our customers are not just looking for automation. They are looking for better outcomes - faster responses, lower cost, higher quality, and a partner who can actually run the operation," said Phani Yedavilli, Co-founder & CBO / GTM Lead, Kim.cc. "Kim.cc brings AI and operations together, so brands can modernize support without taking on the risk of doing it alone."

Kim.cc is already trusted by over 200 Shopify merchants globally, including TRIP Drinks, Kahawa 1893, Transformer Table and Nimi. The team recently released their AI Customer Support Sentiment Report, which found that nearly half of consumers want a blend of AI and human support for a brand's customer service.

Kaushik Barodiya, Co-founder & CTO, Kim.cc, said, "We are building the operating system for AI-native service delivery. The goal is not to replace human expertise, but to make every workflow more intelligent, measurable, and scalable. By combining AI agents, workflow memory, quality checks, and human oversight, we can deliver a much more reliable model for customer support."

To learn more about Kim.cc, open roles and the latest report, visit Kim.cc.

About Kim.cc

Kim.cc is an AI-native customer support built for e-commerce brands. Trusted by 200+ Shopify merchants globally, Kim.cc combines intelligent automation with human oversight to deliver fast, accurate, and brand-aligned support at significantly lower operational cost. Learn more at kim.cc

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Connor Lynch

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SOURCE Kim.cc