Kinetik Launches For Teams: an AI Team Agent That Manages Social and Influencer Marketing Campaigns

Trusted by 10,000 creators, Kinetik now takes on the operational load of influencer and content marketing for businesses of any size

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineto, an AI company spun out of JetBrains (the maker of IntelliJ IDEA and Kotlin), has launched Kinetik For Teams, an AI agent that runs influencer and content marketing from inside Slack and WhatsApp. Kinetik joins the team's chat, learns the company once, and removes the barriers that have historically prevented in-house teams from running successful influencer marketing programs, including identifying and vetting creators, conducting personalized outreach, developing briefs, and supporting content creation and reporting.

Kineto launches Kinetik For Teams, an AI agent that runs influencer and content marketing from inside Slack and WhatsApp.

"Kinetik can make a real difference in influencer and content marketing workflows," said Andrew Koval, co-founder of Meadow AI. "It analyzes creator content across platforms, ranks topics by performance, surfaces median metrics, and brainstorms ideas based on channel data and your brief. It also handles sentiment analysis revealing how your product is perceived, spotting audience feedback patterns, and helping adapt creator strategy accordingly."

"Influencer marketing is the channel every company wants yet the one most of them can't run," said Andrew Zakonov, CEO and co-founder of Kineto, who also created Junie, JetBrains' coding agent. "U.S. influencer marketing spend is set to grow nearly 16% in 2026, but adoption remains concentrated among the largest companies because the operational load is too heavy for smaller teams. Kinetik helps automate these campaigns so companies no longer need a dedicated department to work with creators."

Key capabilities include:

Creator discovery & vetting : Identifies creators that match your audience, scoring their reach, relevance and brand fit, while flagging fake engagement.

: Identifies creators that match your audience, scoring their reach, relevance and brand fit, while flagging fake engagement. Outreach & deals : Drafts personalized outreach and keeps every negotiation moving.

: Drafts personalized outreach and keeps every negotiation moving. SEO & content engine : Writes and adapts content in your brand voice, from blog posts built to rank in search and AI outputs to LinkedIn and X posts, including visuals.

: Writes and adapts content in your brand voice, from blog posts built to rank in search and AI outputs to LinkedIn and X posts, including visuals. Campaign & product analytics : Pulls GA4, Amplitude and Meta Ads data weekly or on demand, highlighting what's working and flagging what's broken.

: Pulls GA4, Amplitude and Meta Ads data weekly or on demand, highlighting what's working and flagging what's broken. Trend & market research : Monitors competitors and trending topics across X, Instagram, TikTok and the news, and delivers a thorough analysis.

: Monitors competitors and trending topics across X, Instagram, TikTok and the news, and delivers a thorough analysis. Fast onboarding: Generic AI agents take hours of configuration, prompt upkeep and service connections before they produce value; a specialized team agent starts completing tasks end to end from day one.

Availability

Visit https://kineto.app/for-business for full product details and to start a free trial. Subscription plans are available for teams of 1 to 100 people, with pricing starting at $50 a month.

About Kineto & Kinetik

Kineto is an independent startup spun out of JetBrains and backed by JetBrains investments and expertise. The same engineering mindset behind IntelliJ IDEA, coding agent Junie and Kotlin, one of the most popular languages for Android development, launched Kinetik, an AI agent for creators and marketing teams that operates in Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram and iMessage coming soon, with a mission to provide creators and marketers with an AI teammate that understands their work and allows them to focus on creating.

Kinetik for creators helps with the non-creative work, including research, analytics, strategy, communication with brands, media kits, scripts from voice notes, trend monitoring, and more. It learns their tone, connects to their social accounts, and remembers context across channels. Kinetik for businesses removes the barriers that have historically prevented in-house teams from running influencer marketing programs by identifying and vetting creators, conducting personalized outreach, developing briefs, and supporting content creation and reporting.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sophia Gilbert

The Hoffman Agency on behalf of Kineto

[email protected]

SOURCE Kineto