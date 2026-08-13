Kinettix Creates Strategy and Transformation Office to Accelerate Innovation and Support Growth

CINCINNATI, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinettix today announced the creation of its new Strategy and Transformation Office, which is designed to help the company accelerate innovation and support continued growth.

Shawn Fields, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

Kinettix has become known throughout the IT industry as a leader in creativity, innovation, and forward-thinking solutions within the IT field services market. As the company continues to expand, the Strategy and Transformation Office is designed to build on that reputation by creating a more intentional approach to identifying, prioritizing, and advancing the ideas and initiatives that will shape the company's future.

The new office will focus on strategic planning, innovation management, business transformation, and long-term growth. Shawn Fields will serve as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Rich Humphrey has been promoted to Vice President of Strategy and Transformation, and Paulo Longkines has been promoted to Strategy and Transformation Lead.

"As a company built on innovation, we are full of great ideas," said Shawn Fields, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer. "Our team will help capture, prioritize, and develop those ideas in a streamlined way so we continue delivering efficiency and value to our customers."

"Kinettix has always differentiated itself through innovation," said Chad Mattix, Founder and CEO of Kinettix. "As we grow, we must be intentional about how we turn ideas into meaningful progress. The creation of the Strategy and Transformation Office gives us a focused structure for aligning innovation, strategy, and execution as we move into our next phase of growth."

The creation of the Strategy and Transformation Office takes effect immediately and marks an important step in solidifying Kinettix's position as a leader in IT field services and technology solutions.

About Kinettix

Kinettix is a global provider of IT field services, technology deployment, and support solutions. Through innovative offerings and a worldwide network of technology professionals, Kinettix helps organizations deploy, maintain, and optimize critical technology infrastructure.

Media Contact

Rich Humphrey

Vice President of Strategy and Transformation

Kinettix

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (502) 419-0102

SOURCE Kinettix