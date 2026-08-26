King Borris turns social media success, community impact, and personal resilience into the growing Houston network built to inspire, connect, and create opportunity.

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Borris turns social media success, community impact, and personal resilience into the growing Houston network built to inspire, connect, and create opportunity.

King Borris - Building Influence, Creating Impact, and Redefining the Comeback

King Borris, also known as Boris Acevedo or simply KB, has spent years building influence, creating connections, and helping people and businesses strengthen their presence in the digital world. KB was born in Queens New York and moved to Elizabeth New Jersey where he grew up and built a huge presence and his own family. Now, the Houston based entrepreneur, media personality, and family man is entering a new chapter one focused on transforming his experience, relationships, and hard-earned lessons into a lasting business network.

At the center of that vision is the KB Network, an interconnected collection of brands representing the different sides of KB's work, personality, and purpose. The network includes KB Media, the KB Experiment podcast, KB Entertainment, KB Merch, and KB University.

Each branch serves a different purpose, but together they support one central mission: helping people build visibility, create opportunities, and turn influence into something meaningful.

Behind the public brand, however, is a foundation that KB considers essential to everything he has accomplished his family.

Through the long days, uncertain seasons, personal setbacks, and demands of entrepreneurship, the encouragement and support of his wife, children, and family have helped him continue moving forward. KB is quick to acknowledge that much of what he has built and what he is still working to build would not be possible without them.

From Social Media Influence to Business Strategy

Long before social media became an essential part of nearly every business strategy, KB recognized its ability to shape perception, introduce people to new audiences, and create opportunities beyond traditional advertising.

Through years of experience, experimentation, and independent research, he developed an understanding of digital engagement, audience behavior, content distribution, and online branding. His platforms have collectively reached more than one million followers, while his content and promotional work have generated millions of views across multiple social media channels.

That experience became the foundation for KB Media, his Houston based social media and promotional agency.

KB Media helps entrepreneurs, entertainers, influencers, nonprofit organizations, and established companies improve their online presence through engagement and promotional campaigns, public relations and press services, consultations, content strategy, and influencer partnerships.

For KB, the work goes beyond increasing numbers on a screen.

"Numbers matter, but the strategy behind those numbers matters even more," KB said. "People want visibility, but visibility has to lead somewhere. It should help build credibility, create relationships, and open doors."

His approach combines technical knowledge with something that cannot be produced by software alone: an instinct for people. KB has built his reputation as a connector someone who understands how to bring personalities, businesses, communities, and opportunities together.

Throughout his journey, he has worked with or supported campaigns involving notable entertainers and public figures, including CeCe Peniston, Michael O' Hearn, Skip, Martin, Johnny Dang, DJ Cool V, Benda World, Hard Body Kiotti, Infamous Tex, Ruben Ritchie Kid, perrice and many others. Those experiences have helped him develop practical knowledge of entertainment, branding, promotion, and relationship building across multiple industries.

The Family Behind the Brand

Although King Borris is the name seen publicly, KB's journey has never been his alone.

Building a business while managing the responsibilities of everyday life requires patience, sacrifice, understanding, and support. Behind the content, meetings, events, late nights, and new ideas is a family that has stood beside him through both successful and difficult seasons.

Their support has provided more than motivation. It has helped give KB the stability and strength to keep working when circumstances could have easily convinced him to stop.

"My family is a major part of why I keep going," KB said. "People may see the finished product, the events, the numbers, or the opportunities, but they do not always see what happens behind the scenes. Without the patience, love, and support of my family, a lot of this could not be done."

That recognition has influenced the way he now defines success. Building a recognizable brand is important, but so is creating something capable of producing long term stability, opportunity, and a meaningful legacy for the people closest to him.

For KB, the next chapter is not only about what he can accomplish personally. It is about building something his family can be proud of and creating a foundation that can continue beyond him.

Turning Setbacks Into a New Direction

The King Borris story has not been a straight climb to the top. Like many entrepreneurs, KB has experienced periods of success followed by unexpected personal, professional, and financial challenges.

He does not view those difficult seasons as the end of his story.

Instead, he describes them as "character-building times" periods that force people to reevaluate themselves, develop discipline, and prepare for their next chapter.

"What looks like a setback may actually be a sidestep," KB said. "Sometimes life moves you out of the position you were comfortable in so you can develop what you will need for where you are going next."

During those moments, the support of his family became especially meaningful. Their presence reminded him that rebuilding is not always an individual process. Sometimes the strength to continue comes from knowing that other people still believe in the vision, even when progress feels slow.

That perspective has shaped the direction of his rebuilt brand. Rather than trying to recreate an earlier version of success, KB is using everything he has learned to build something more organized, sustainable, and purposeful.

His comeback is not centered on pretending that failure never happened. It is centered on demonstrating that setbacks do not erase experience, talent, relationships, or potential.

Building the KB Network

The KB Network is designed to serve as the central home for KB's expanding collection of ventures.

The KB Experiment will provide a platform for conversations about entrepreneurship, entertainment, culture, personal development, and the lessons people learn while rebuilding their lives.

KB Entertainment will focus on interviews, original programming, live events, and culturally relevant entertainment content.

KB Merch will introduce clothing and branded products connected to the King Borris identity and message.

KB University will eventually offer courses, consultations, and mentorship programs designed to help entrepreneurs, creators, and emerging professionals better understand branding, social media, audience development, and monetization.

KB Media will remain the network's service based business, providing clients with practical strategies for increasing visibility and strengthening their digital presence.

The structure represents more than a business expansion. It reflects KB's evolution from a social-media personality into a media entrepreneur, strategist, and mentor.

"I wear many hats," KB said. "I am an influencer, entrepreneur, business owner, mentor, husband, father, and a regular human being who has had to learn through experience. King Borris is the identity that connects all of those parts."

His family also serves as an important reminder of why organization and sustainability matter. The goal is not simply to stay busy or chase temporary attention. It is to establish a network with the structure to grow, generate opportunities, and create a lasting impact.

Using Influence to Help the Community

Community involvement has remained an important part of KB's journey.

Over the years, he has supported different organizations, charitable efforts, local events, and community initiatives by contributing his time, promotional reach, media experience, photography, video production, fundraising support, and personal network.

Among those experiences, his work with Hoodies 4 Healing has been the most impactful. At one point in life, he was on the other side of the table receiving community support and through the years turn his life around and is now able to give back to the community as he received when he needed help.

The Houston nonprofit has provided meals, clothing, resources, and consistent support to people experiencing homelessness. KB's work with the organization allowed him to use social media for something larger than personal promotion helping bring attention to its mission, encourage donations, document outreach efforts, and connect more people with opportunities to serve.

That experience reinforced his belief that influence carries responsibility.

"A platform should be able to do more than make someone popular," KB said. "It should be able to help a business, promote a cause, support a family, or bring attention to someone doing meaningful work."

While Hoodies 4 Healing holds a special place in his story, KB continues to help the Houston community through different organizations and initiatives. His long-term vision includes making community partnerships a visible and consistent part of the KB Network.

His commitment to service is also connected to the values reinforced within his family: gratitude, compassion, responsibility, and helping others whenever possible.

A New Chapter for King Borris

As KB rebuilds his brand, his focus is not simply on returning to where he once was. His goal is to create something stronger an organized media ecosystem capable of serving businesses, entertaining audiences, educating entrepreneurs, and supporting the community.

The next chapter of King Borris is about ownership, structure, family, and legacy.

It is also about proving that reinvention does not require someone to erase the past. Sometimes the most powerful brand is built by embracing every part of the journey the achievements, setbacks, relationships, lessons, and decision to keep moving forward.

KB may be the public face of the vision, but he recognizes that the journey is supported by the people standing behind him. His family's love, patience, encouragement, and belief have helped make the work possible.

The network is being built. The vision is becoming clearer. And with the support of his family, King Borris is no longer focused solely on gaining attention he is focused on building something worthy of it.

To work with or hire King Borris or any company within the KB Network, including partnerships, media opportunities, promotions, consultations, and business collaborations, please email [email protected].

Press Contact:

King Borris

www.kingborris.com

SOURCE King Boris