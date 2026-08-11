"King of Bachata" Romeo Santos Launches Los Santos Foundation to Empower Children with Autism and Support Families

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global music icon Romeo Santos today announced the launch of the Los Santos Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) philanthropic initiative created to build a lasting legacy and give back to the next generation. Developed over several years, the foundation is dedicated to supporting children with autism and their families through greater access to resources, developmental support, educational opportunities, and community-driven initiatives. The foundation's mission is inspired by Romeo's personal experience as the father of an autistic child, a journey that has deepened his commitment to support children and their families.

Romeo Santos launches Los Santos Foundation to support autistic children and their families

While the Los Santos Foundation marks Romeo Santos' first public philanthropic platform of this scale, charitable giving and direct support have long been a private part of his life and values. The foundation is in direct response to what Romeo believes is an urgent and growing need for greater awareness and opportunity for autistic children and support for their families.

According to the latest data from the CDC's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, approximately one in 31 children aged eight years or younger has been identified with autism, underscoring the importance of accessible support systems and resources for children and families. Through the Los Santos Foundation, Romeo is channeling his global platform toward meaningful impact helping create environments where children are supported, celebrated, and empowered to reach their full potential.

"This foundation is deeply personal to me," said Santos. "As a father of an autistic child, I have experienced firsthand both the joys and the challenges that many families navigate every day. That journey has opened my eyes to the need for greater understanding, access to resources, and meaningful support for children with autism and the people who love and care for them.

For years, I have wanted to create something that could make a real difference, not only for my own family, but for countless others facing similar circumstances. The Los Santos Foundation is about helping families feel seen, supported, and empowered to help create a brighter future for so many children."

With direct input from Romeo, Los Santos Foundation will focus on grants, strategic partnerships, and program support with organizations aligned to its mission. Initial efforts will prioritize resource hubs for families, educational and social development opportunities for children, and collaborative projects with schools and community organizations.

Los Santos Foundation will benefit from a personal contribution from Romeo and begin organizing intimate, invitation-only gatherings designed to bring together like-minded leaders, who share a commitment to meaningful impact, coalescing around the foundation's mission.

Additional details and upcoming Los Santos Foundation initiatives will be shared in the months ahead. For more information visit: LosSantosFoundation.org

About Los Santos Foundation

The Los Santos Foundation is dedicated to supporting autistic children and their families by providing resources, opportunities, and community-centered initiatives that foster growth, inclusion, and empowerment. Through strategic partnerships, cultural collaboration, and long-term philanthropic investment, the foundation seeks to create environments where every child's potential is recognized, celebrated, and nurtured.

Sobre Fundación "Los Santos"

La Fundación Los Santos se dedica a apoyar a niños con autismo y sus familias mediante recursos, oportunidades e iniciativas centradas en la comunidad que fomentan el crecimiento, la inclusión y el desarrollo. A través de alianzas estratégicas, colaboración cultural e inversión filantrópica a largo plazo, la fundación busca crear entornos donde el potencial de cada niño sea reconocido, celebrado y apoyado.

SOURCE Los Santos Foundation