King Oscar Debuts Premium Smoked Mussels in Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Available in three flavors, this convenient and versatile product is a ready-to-eat snack perfect for entertaining or an easy, flavorful addition to pasta, rice, salads, tapas, and more. King Oscar Mussels are great for health-conscious shoppers and home cooks wanting quick meal upgrades. They are an excellent source of protein and iron.

"At King Oscar, we have been honoring tradition while leading with innovation for over 120 years, and we're on a mission to bring consumers the best tasting seafood possible," said Griffin Raasch, Director of Marketing at King Oscar. "Our new Mussels line delivers just that, and is the perfect homage to our craft, heritage, and premium quality."

About the Product Line

King Oscar Mussels in Extra Virgin Olive Oil: King Oscar mussels are ASC certified, then naturally smoked over real wood and hand-packed in extra virgin olive oil. The smoke gives them warmth and depth that work just as well in pasta as it does on a charcuterie board. Tender, smoky, and incredibly versatile.

King Oscar mussels are ASC certified, then naturally smoked over real wood and hand-packed in extra virgin olive oil. The smoke gives them warmth and depth that work just as well in pasta as it does on a charcuterie board. Tender, smoky, and incredibly versatile. King Oscar Mussels in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Lemon: Hand-packed in extra virgin olive oil with a touch of lemon, the smoke and citrus play off each other beautifully, bright and warm in the same bite. Fold into warm pasta, scatter over a salad or enjoy them alongside crusty bread.

Hand-packed in extra virgin olive oil with a touch of lemon, the smoke and citrus play off each other beautifully, bright and warm in the same bite. Fold into warm pasta, scatter over a salad or enjoy them alongside crusty bread. King Oscar Mussels in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Chili: Hand-packed in extra virgin olive oil with a kick of chili, the heat and smoke build on each other in a way that keeps you reaching for more. Toss into pasta, spoon over your favorite bread, or add to a rice bowl for a quick protein boost.

Where to Buy King Oscar Premium Smoked Mussels

For more information on where to find King Oscar Premium Smoked Mussels near you, head over to www.kingoscar.com and keep up with the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About King Oscar

King Oscar is a leading international supplier and marketer of premium canned seafood. The company, founded in 1902, is best known for its premium brisling sardines, but also supplies a range of premium canned seafood products, including skinless & boneless sardines, mackerel, salmon, herring, anchovies, and other seafood. The company is based in Bergen, Norway. www.kingoscar.com

King Oscar is owned by Thai Union, a global seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty, and innovative seafood products to customers across the world. www.thaiunion.com

Media Contact

Jessica Petty

HUNTER

Email: [email protected]

*Source: Circana, Total US Food, 52 Weeks Through 4/19/2026

SOURCE King Oscar