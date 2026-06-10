Kings Point Releases "America On My Mind"

A Father and Daughter Love Letter to America for Her 250th Birthday

MIAMI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Kings Point, the collaborative music project bringing together friends and artists united by a love of quality music, is proud to announce the release of "America On My Mind," a heartfelt acoustic song written as a gift to America in celebration of her 250th birthday.

America On My Mind

Penned by father-and-daughter songwriting duo Zoran Konevic and Emma Konjevic, the song arrives at a moment when many are searching for the America once loved and respected the world over. "America On My Mind" is offered as an invitation a reminder of the hope, unity, and quiet strength that have always defined the American spirit, and a call to carry that light forward together.

"America on my mind,

Your light forever shines.

With love and hope we'll find,

A better world, in time."

About the Song

Written with warmth and sincerity, "America On My Mind" moves from the mountains to the sea, through hard times and brighter days, weaving a picture of a country bound together by shared dreams and shared resolve. The acoustic arrangement lets the lyric breathe, putting the song's message of unity, love, and hope at the very center of the listening experience.

The song features the soaring, timeless vocals of acclaimed Swedish singer Kent Hilli, whose voice brings the lyric to life with heart, clarity, and conviction the perfect pairing for a song meant to bring people together.

Credits

Artist: Kings Point

Music: Zoran Konevic

Lyrics: Emma Konjevic

Featuring on Vocals: Kent Hilli

About Kings Point

Based in Miami, Florida, Kings Point is a music project that assembles great music with friends and artists who love and appreciate quality songwriting and craftsmanship. With "America On My Mind," Kings Point offers a sincere, timely tribute a song written from the heart and released in the spirit of the country it celebrates.

SOURCE Kings Point