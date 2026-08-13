Kingswood: "A New Lease On Life"

Kingswood Senior Living Begins New Chapter

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood Senior Living, a 300-plus-unit continuing care retirement community ("CCRC") located at 10000 Wornall Road in southern Kansas City, is entering a new chapter following its acquisition by an affiliate of Lapis Advisers, LP at the beginning of the year.

Kingswood Senior Living - Kansas City, MO

Kingswood has completed its transition from a traditional entrance fee structure to a simplified rental model, while still offering the same campus and extensive list of amenities. Those amenities help set Kingswood apart, and feature spacious villa homes, 30 acres of landscaped grounds, multiple dining venues, a fitness center, a swimming pool, and a wide range of lifestyle and wellness programs designed to keep residents active, healthy, and engaged. "As much as I like the activities, I like the people more," said Kingswood resident Dori Bader. "There is no normal day at Kingswood!"

Following the ownership transition, Kingswood has maintained its full continuum of senior living and healthcare services, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. "We have always focused on delivering best-in-class care and service to our residents," said Sergio del Pino, Executive Director of Kingswood. "Kingswood has entered a new chapter, but that core mission has not changed. It remains at the center of everything we do."

As Kingswood settled into its new rental model, residents have embraced the community's renewed energy and are looking forward to additional improvements. Kingswood is undergoing extensive investment throughout the campus, from new roofs to updated flooring, to enhance its comfort, charm, and appeal. The first phase of significant capital projects is expected to be completed in early September. "The residents have put their faith in us, and we want to honor that by continuing to focus on their daily experience – from dining to wellness – while also reinvesting in the community's future," said Basia Terrell, Managing Principal at Lapis Advisers.

"Our goal is to provide a place where people can enjoy the retirement they have worked hard for, with the security of knowing that any service they may need is available in one place," added Jackson Rueter, Director at Lapis Advisers.

"We're excited for what's ahead," said Jim Palculict, CEO of Kauhale Health, the management company for Kingswood. "Kingswood has a significant announcement coming in September, and this is only the beginning of what we have planned for the community."

Media Contact:

Sergio del Pino, Executive Director, Kingswood Senior Living

816-442-3276 | [email protected]

For more information, please visit us at https://kingswoodsl.org/.

About Kingswood Senior Living

Kingswood Senior Living is a 300-plus-unit senior living community located on a 30-acre campus in southern Kansas City, Missouri. The community offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, along with diverse dining, wellness, recreational, and lifestyle amenities. Under its new rental model, residents can enjoy the Kingswood community without paying a significant upfront entrance fee.

About Kauhale Health

Founded in 2021, Kauhale Health (kauhalehealth.com) is a Midwest-based firm led by four principals with a combined 100+ years of experience in senior living/integrated post-acute care asset management and operations. The team has experience across 20 U.S. states, including management responsibilities for more than 450 standalone Independent Living (IL), Assisted Living (AL), Memory Care (MC), Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF), and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) properties. The company's mission is to empower purposeful living, well-being, and peace of mind in a vibrant community.

About Lapis Advisers, LP

Founded in 2009, Lapis Advisers, LP is a private investment firm specializing in value-add and complex transactions that require hands-on asset management, operational alignment, and long-term capital commitment.

SOURCE Kingswood Senior Living