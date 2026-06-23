Kinter.ai Launches Agentic AI Accountants to Automate The Financial Close

Backed by a16z, Bain, and YC, Kinter introduces the first autonomous workforce for accounting teams, enabling continuous closes inside existing ERPs.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinter (kinter.ai), the AI workforce platform for accounting teams, today announced the public launch of its AI accountants, AI agents that can perform complex financial workflows safely and autonomously. By operating directly on top of existing ERPs like NetSuite and QuickBooks, Kinter agents allow finance teams to move away from manual, end-of-month processes and toward a continuous close.

"Finance software has lied to accountants for 30 years," said Gregg Mojica, CEO of Kinter. "It promised efficiency but delivered a faster way to do the same manual work. The bottleneck in finance is no longer data – it's execution. We built Kinter because the accounting industry deserves agents that actually do the work, not a spellchecker."

Kinter's AI accountants execute financial tasks for the expense side of accounting proactively. Unlike chat-based AI co-pilots that wait for instructions, Kinter agents operate continuously to:

Prepare accruals throughout the month.

Identify prepaid expenses.

Automate payroll entries.

Draft journal entry proposals for review.

Maintain a complete, transparent audit trail for every action.

The launch addresses a critical structural labor shortage, with more than 300,000 accountants and auditors leaving the U.S. workforce since 2019 and a record low of students entering the field. Despite these pressures, most finance teams remain stuck in a 10 to 15 day close cycle. Kinter bridges this gap, enabling teams to operate at a higher capacity without scaling headcount.

To guide the development of this autonomous workforce, Kinter has engaged with over 600 Controllers, VPs of Finance, and Directors of Accounting. The company has also built "Closing Time," a peer community for finance leaders navigating AI adoption, which includes Supper Clubs taking place around the United States. The first 3 supper clubs took place in NYC, Chicago, and Dallas. Today, Kinter's agents are already in the hands of live customers, who are realizing up to 70% time savings on identifying and managing expenses.

"Kinter was able to automatically identify our prepaids, including some that our team didn't even catch. This will make our close easier and more accurate," said Lorenda Christensen, Controller at QuoteVelocity.

Kinter.ai was founded by Gregg Mojica and is a deliberate evolution from integration infrastructure to autonomous AI execution, leveraging Mojica's years of expertise in connecting world-class financial systems. The team building Kinter brings decades of expertise in crafting technology and in practical accounting, including Michael Nadel (Drip, Target, Goldman Sachs), Jonathan Lee (Twilio, Liferay), and Armen Aklian, CPA (Zendesk, ENDVR). Kinter is backed by tier 1 investors including a16z, Bain Capital Ventures, Y Combinator and dozens of career operators and founders.

Learn more at kinter.ai/manifesto

About Kinter.ai

Kinter.ai builds AI accountants, empowering organizations with the first trustworthy, agentic workforce for accounting teams. Kinter agents execute the expense side of the close, proactively and continuously, with full auditability. Trusted by global leaders including Amazon, Mastercard, and UPS, Kinter is backed by a16z, Bain Capital Ventures, Y Combinator and dozens of career operators and founders.

Learn more at kinter.ai or follow Kinter on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

kristine@kinter.ai

SOURCE Kinter.ai