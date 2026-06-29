Kitchen2MyTable Launches Member-Supported, Ad-Free Recipe and Meal-Planning Platform Featuring 14,000+ Recipes

Arizona-based Kitchen2MyTable helps home cooks save money, reduce food waste, and discover regional and international cuisines without ads, popups, or sponsored clutter.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen2MyTable , a member-supported recipe and meal-planning platform from B-EZ Enterprises, LLC, helps home cooks save money, reduce food waste, and make better use of the ingredients they already have — all while offering a cleaner, ad-free way to discover what to cook next.

Created by founder William "Glenn" Patton, Kitchen2MyTable features more than 14,000 recipes from North America and around the world, with tools designed to help users discover recipes, save favorites, build shopping lists, and plan meals more confidently.

Unlike many recipe websites, Kitchen2MyTable is built to be ad-free, with no popups, sponsored-content clutter, or distractions. The platform is designed around the needs of everyday cooks, including single parents, students on a budget, families managing grocery costs, and anyone looking for meal inspiration.

"Kitchen2MyTable started with a simple question: what can I make with what I already have?" said William "Glenn" Patton, founder of Kitchen2MyTable. "The goal is to help people save money, reduce food waste, and feel more confident in the kitchen while also discovering new foods and culinary traditions."

Kitchen2MyTable is also building one of the most comprehensive collections of regional recipes from the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The platform's growing regional recipe focus is intended to help preserve and share culinary traditions while giving users a practical way to explore local, regional, and international dishes.

Kitchen2MyTable is also committed to supporting food banks and community organizations by providing complimentary access opportunities for qualifying partners. Through this initiative, the platform aims to help families make the most of available ingredients, reduce food waste, stretch grocery budgets, and discover more meal options during challenging times.

With its member-supported model, practical tools, and expanding recipe library, Kitchen2MyTable aims to become a trusted resource for home cooks who want a simpler, cleaner, and more useful recipe experience.

About Kitchen2MyTable

Kitchen2MyTable is an Arizona-based, member-supported, ad-free recipe and meal-planning platform created by B-EZ Enterprises, LLC. Featuring more than 14,000 recipes from North America and around the world, Kitchen2MyTable helps users discover recipes, save favorites, create shopping lists, plan meals, and explore regional and international cuisines. The platform is focused on helping people save money, reduce food waste, cook more confidently, and preserve culinary traditions.

Media Contact

William "Glenn" Patton

B-EZ Enterprises, LLC

Website: Kitchen2MyTable.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 480-999-4717

SOURCE B-EZ Enterprises LLC