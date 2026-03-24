KleanGrip Introduces Hose and Cable Cleaning Tool at National Hardware Show 2026

New solution helps contractors and homeowners clean equipment faster while extending hose and cable life, Booth # 1762

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KleanGrip, a tool designed to simplify hose and cable cleaning, will debut at the National Hardware Show 2026, offering a faster and more efficient way to maintain equipment used in construction, landscaping, and outdoor work.

Hoses and cables quickly accumulate mud, debris, and buildup during use, making cleaning before storage both time-consuming and messy. KleanGrip was developed to streamline that process by providing a simple, durable solution that removes debris quickly while helping extend the life of valuable equipment.

"Hoses are used everywhere, yet cleaning them has always been frustrating and inefficient," said Andrew Machalicek, Founder of KleanGrip. "We created KleanGrip to give users a faster, easier way to maintain their gear."

Built for both professional and residential use, KleanGrip works across a wide range of hose and cable types, making it a versatile addition to job sites, garages, and storage setups. Its straightforward design allows users to incorporate it into their routine without adding complexity.

Attendees of the National Hardware Show 2026 can visit Booth #1762 to see KleanGrip demonstrated live and explore retail and distribution opportunities.

KleanGrip is supported by Ideal Strategic Partners, a venture development firm that helps bring practical, problem-solving products to market. ISP provides the operational infrastructure and strategy needed to position products like KleanGrip for retail success.

"Klean Grip stands out because it tackles a problem most people just tolerate — dirty, hard-to-manage hoses and cables. It's one of those products where once you see it, it immediately makes sense. Our focus is helping bring that kind of everyday utility to market in a way that drives quick adoption," said Scott Moffat, CEO of Ideal Strategic Partners.

About KleanGrip

KleanGrip is a hose and cable cleaning tool designed to remove mud and debris quickly while helping extend equipment life. Built for durability and ease of use, it serves contractors and homeowners looking for a more efficient maintenance solution.

National Hardware Show Booth: #1762

Media Contact:

Sales Team | [email protected] | (214) 253-9237

https://kleangrip.com/

SOURCE KleanGrip