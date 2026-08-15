Veloxis Admits to Kickbacks, and to Pay Criminal Fines and Civil Penalties

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major healthcare fraud enforcement action, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals will pay over million and accept a stringent deferred prosecution agreement after admitting illegal conduct tied to Envarsus XR in a case brought by two leading qui tam firms, Kleiman Rajaram and Phillips & Cohen.

The resolution includes a $10 million criminal penalty, Veloxis' admission that some of its wrongdoing broke laws and its promise to obey the law for at least three years under threat of a full-bore federal criminal case. The company is also paying another $36 million back to settle civil charges that it violated the False Claims Act concealed payoffs it should have reported.

The case arose under the False Claims Act's whistleblower provisions, which allow those with insider or other nonpublic information to bring claims on the government's behalf when government programs are being defrauded. to bring claims.

"Insiders can make a profound difference by preserving what they know, getting sound legal advice, and telling the truth" said Mark Kleiman, himself a former whistleblower and one of lawyers on the case. "It can be difficult, especially when career and financial security are at stake, but coming forward with courage can protect patients, stop fraud, and help restore accountability" said Kleiman's partner, Pooja Rajaram.

Phillips & Cohen attorneys Erika Kelton and Emily Stabile were also instrumental in achieving this victory. Kelton added: "Fraud thrives on silence, The people closest to the conduct are the best ones to explain what is happening and spark meaningful government action."

The rigorous deferred prosecution agreement especially reflects the sustained work of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston and the agents on the case.

Individuals who have witnessed suspected fraud involving government-funded programs should get prompt legal help to protect themselves and safeguard their right to a share of the recovery. The Veloxis whistleblower will be eligible for up 25% of the money paid out under "qui tam" statutes of the False Claims Act.

Contact: Kleiman Rajaram, [email protected] or [email protected], 310 392-5455 or

Phillips & Cohen, [email protected] or [email protected], 202 833-4567

SOURCE Kleiman / Rajaram