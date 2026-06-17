Klient Launches MCP Servers for Salesforce PSA -- Letting Any AI Run Real Work Inside Your Salesforce Org

Claude, Cursor, and Copilot can now create projects, log time, onboard people, and manage knowledge directly in a company's Klient PSA org — under the user's own permissions, fully auditable in Salesforce.

MONTREAL, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Klient, the Salesforce PSA, today launched Klient MCP Servers: a set of three connectors that let any AI assistant act directly on a company's Salesforce PSA data. Built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP), the servers run locally against a customer's own Salesforce org, under the user's own login — so the AI doesn't just describe the work, it does it, and every action is visible and auditable in Salesforce.

For years, "AI for Salesforce" stopped at conversation. An assistant could draft a plan, but a human still had to copy-paste it into the system of record. Klient MCP Servers close that gap.

"Every AI-for-Salesforce pitch hits the same wall: the AI can talk about your work but can't touch it. We tore that wall down — and we proved it on ourselves first. We build Klient with these exact servers, running an autonomous developer-and-QA workflow on our own roadmap. We're not shipping a demo. We're shipping the engine we already trust with our own business." — Yanick Abraham, CEO, Klient

Three servers, one license model:

MCP1 Data — Run your projects by talking to your AI: create and update projects and tasks, assign resources, log time.

MCP1 Admin — Onboard a consultant in one sentence; diagnose "why can't they see it?" in seconds.

MCP1 Knowledge — Search, draft, version, and publish Salesforce Knowledge, end to end.

Each is $1,000, one-time, per company — no subscription, no per-query cost. A single key unlocks any combination of the three, and every product includes three months of email support and a 30-day money-back guarantee. The servers work with the AI clients teams already use, including Claude, Cursor, and Copilot, and are 100% Salesforce-native — no middleware, no sync tax.

See it live. Klient will demo the MCP Servers running on real Salesforce orgs at the Agentforce World Tour on Thursday, June 18 — booth #213. Visitors can watch an AI create and update live records while a human holds the approve button.

Availability. Klient MCP Servers are available now at klient.com/products/mcp/.

About Klient

Klient is the Salesforce PSA — a 100% Salesforce-native professional services automation platform where AI agents work side by side with human teams on the same projects, in the same Salesforce, under the customer's control. Klient combines project management, resourcing, time, billing, and nine AI agents into one platform, with a three-week go-live.

SOURCE Klient