KLIPY raises $3.8M from investors and joins Google AI Futures Fund to build the expression layer for GIFs, memes, stickers, clips, and AI media

KLIPY is the enterprise-grade expression API layer, helping developers integrate GIFs, memes, stickers, clips, and AI for real-time expression, while giving creators, brands, and rights holders tools to distribute, manage, and control expressive media across digital communication platforms.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLIPY today announced a $3.8 million fundraising round, and that it has joined Google's AI Futures Fund, to scale its expression API layer for memes, stickers, clips, and AI for real-time expression. KLIPY helps developers integrate expressive media and AI APIs into social and creative platforms like BeReal, Baidu, Canva, Figma, and Microsoft SwiftKey, while giving creators, brands, and rights holders tools to distribute, manage, and control content.

KLIPY's "expression layer" is built for the AI era, and nearly 10,000 developers and 40,000 creators already use KLIPY's API, which processes billions of requests weekly. In addition to content search and creation, KLIPY is building monetization infrastructure for expressive media. Its contextual ad tools help partner apps create new revenue streams while maintaining control over content and offering a privacy-conscious user experience.

The funding will allow the company to grow its product, engineering, and go-to-market teams, expand to even more platforms, and build new monetization and creative tools for creators and content studios. KLIPY is founded by serial entrepreneurs Givi Beridze, Frank Nawabi, and Waska Chaduneli. Between them, they've founded seven companies, including Nawabi's GIF-sharing platform Tenor which was acquired by Google in 2018 and scaled to over a billion users across the globe.

"People are expressing themselves through memes, GIFs, and short-form content more than ever, especially Gen Z and Gen Alpha," said KLIPY co-founder and CEO Givi Beridze. "This explosion in visual communication is only accelerating now that AI makes expression so quick and easy."

"While internet culture moves at lightning speed, memes, for example, possess surprising staying power," Beridze continued. "They take on cultural meaning, and brands are realizing that they are an authentic way to join the conversation and keep their franchises relevant."

"At Tenor, we created the largest GIF-sharing platform and pioneered the very first sponsored GIF," said KLIPY co-founder and board member Frank Nawabi. "Now, KLIPY is building a next-generation 'expression layer' for the AI era that combines search, AI, and monetization into a unified API platform, with tools for content rights holders and creators to distribute and manage short-form media at scale."

"BeReal is all about authentic expression, and KLIPY helps our users express themselves in fun, engaging, and creative ways," said Jérémie Colin, BeReal. "Their platform is purpose-built for the next generation of social connection, and the migration was quick and easy."

"The way people communicate online is changing rapidly, driven by AI," said Jonathan Silber, co-founder and director of Google's AI Futures Fund. "Increasingly, people want to be active co-creators of content, not passive consumers. KLIPY is building the intelligent, trusted expression layer that the next generation of apps will rely on, and we're thrilled to back a team that deeply understands this space at scale."

Participants in the round included Google's AI Futures Fund, I2BF, Silvercircle VC, Sturgeon Capital, Red Swan Ventures, Intuition Ventures, Yash Patel of Capra Ventures, and former Golden State Warriors basketball player and two-time NBA champion Zaza Pachulia.

About KLIPY

KLIPY is an API platform for expressive media, enabling apps to integrate GIFs, stickers, clips, and AI APIs into their products. The company provides developer infrastructure, creator tools, and monetization solutions designed for the next generation of digital communication.

SOURCE KLIPY