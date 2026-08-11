Kloeckner Metals earns two major wellness recognitions, highlighting its commitment to employee well-being

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kloeckner Metals Corporation is proud to announce that it has received two significant workplace wellness honors in 2026: recognition as one of the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Healthiest Employers and the Bronze Well Workplace Award from the Wellness Alliance. Together, these achievements recognize Kloeckner's commitment to building a workplace where employees are supported, engaged and empowered to thrive.

"Several years ago, we made a decision to take a more intentional approach to employee well-being because we recognized that a strong team builds a strong business," said Steve Erdman, Chief Human Resources Officer at Kloeckner Metals Corporation. "Today, these awards affirm that when organizations invest in their people, they create healthier workplaces, stronger cultures and better outcomes for everyone."

The recognitions represent important milestones in Kloeckner's ongoing wellness journey and reflect a company-wide commitment to supporting physical, mental and financial well-being through education, engagement, resources and leadership accountability. Employees, leaders, Wellness Ambassadors and partners across the organization have played a critical role in helping create a culture where well-being is a shared priority.

Kloeckner's wellness strategy began with a simple but important question: If an employee or family member needed help during a difficult time, would they know where to turn? That question sparked a broader effort to remove barriers to care, increase awareness of available resources and create a proactive approach to employee well-being. The company initially focused on mental health before expanding its strategy to include physical and financial wellness in 2025.

Since launching its wellness initiative, Kloeckner has implemented a number of programs designed to make well-being more accessible for employees and their families. These efforts include expanded mental health resources, zero-dollar mental health copays, enhanced employee assistance services, wellness incentives such as a wellness stipend, an online Wellness Hub and a network of Wellness Ambassadors who help promote resources and encourage participation across the organization.

Erdman shared that the company's commitment has delivered measurable results. Internal survey data shows increased awareness and utilization of mental health and work-life resources, while employee feedback continues to reinforce the positive impact of Kloeckner's investment in well-being.

"These two awards are incredibly meaningful because they reflect the collective efforts of our employees, leaders and wellness ambassadors, as well as our incredible partners on this wellness journey, KWI Communications and Acrisure," said Erdman. "While we're proud of how far we've come, we're even more focused on continuing to evolve our wellness programs and ensuring our employees have the support they need to succeed both professionally and personally."

The Healthiest Employers recognition from the Atlanta Business Chronicle honors organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to workplace health and wellness through a comprehensive assessment process. Kloeckner was named among 40 organizations recognized for creating healthier workplaces and advancing employee well-being across the country.

The Bronze Well Workplace Award from the Wellness Alliance is a national designation that recognizes organizations that take a strategic, sustainable approach to employee well-being. Bronze status signifies a strong foundation for workplace wellness and a commitment to continuous improvement.

About Kloeckner Metals Corporation

Kloeckner Metals Corporation is a leading producer-independent distributor of steel and metal products and an industry pioneer in digital supply chain transformation. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company operates over 55 branches across North America, providing carbon flat-rolled steel, aluminum, stainless steel, and high value-added fabrication services.

Contact:

Bonnie Goetzinger, KWI Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Kloeckner Metals