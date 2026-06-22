KMT Group Expands Global UHP Portfolio with Addition of Shape Waterblast Group and Advanced Pressure Systems

Combined organization now delivers the industry's most complete suite of ultrahigh-pressure solutions – spanning waterjet cutting, LDPE, waterblast, and surface preparation

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. and HOUSTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shape Technologies Group, the global leader in waterjet technology, robotic automation, and ultrahigh-pressure (UHP) manufacturing process solutions, today announced the expansion of KMT Group to include Shape Waterblast Group (SWG) and its flagship brand Advanced Pressure Systems (APS), alongside SWG's industry-leading Aqua-Dyne, and Riverstone Pressure Systems.

The expansion unifies what is now the broadest UHP portfolio in the industry under a single global organization. With the addition of SWG, KMT Group customers gain seamless access to a full-spectrum solution set – from precision waterjet cutting and LDPE high-pressure systems to industrial waterblasting and surface preparation – backed by more than 175 years of collective UHP engineering expertise and a global service footprint spanning more than 100 countries.

A Complete UHP Solutions Suite, Under One Roof

The expanded KMT Group now delivers an end-to-end portfolio of UHP technologies engineered to serve every major industrial application of high-pressure water:

Waterjet Cutting – KMT Waterjet's full lineup of 55,000 PSI/3,800 bar direct-drive pumps, STREAMLINE® 60,000 PSI/4,100 bar intensifier pumps, and the PRO 90,000 PSI/6,200 bar ultrahigh-pressure pumps, supported by a global network of 180+ OEM partners.

– KMT Waterjet's full lineup of 55,000 PSI/3,800 bar direct-drive pumps, STREAMLINE® 60,000 PSI/4,100 bar intensifier pumps, and the PRO 90,000 PSI/6,200 bar ultrahigh-pressure pumps, supported by a global network of 180+ OEM partners. Precision High-Pressure Components – H2O Jet's globally recognized portfolio of high-pressure parts, components, and engineered solutions, plus custom-designed UHP systems built to specification.

– H2O Jet's globally recognized portfolio of high-pressure parts, components, and engineered solutions, plus custom-designed UHP systems built to specification. LDPE and Custom High-Pressure Systems – McCartney Engineering's pioneering high-pressure systems for the low-density polyethylene industry.

– McCartney Engineering's pioneering high-pressure systems for the low-density polyethylene industry. Waterblasting and Surface Preparation – Anchored by Advanced Pressure Systems' flagship HUSKY® and BLASTMAX® pumps, alongside Aqua-Dyne, Riverstone Pressure Systems, and Flow Surface Prep, this portfolio delivers the industry's most trusted waterblasting pumps, tools, and accessories for industrial cleaning, surface prep, and material removal across oil and gas, marine, aerospace, infrastructure, and heavy industry.

Together, these brands give customers a single source for engineered UHP solutions across virtually every cutting, cleaning, processing, and surface preparation application – supported by unified engineering, service, and customer-support resources.

"This is a defining moment for our customers and for the UHP industry," said Susan Bishop, President, Americas of KMT Group. "By bringing Shape Waterblast Group and Advanced Pressure Systems into KMT Group, we've built something the market has never had before – one organization, one global team, and one truly complete portfolio of ultrahigh-pressure solutions.

Whether a customer needs a precision waterjet pump, an LDPE system, a waterblast unit, or a surface prep solution, they now have a single trusted partner who can engineer, deliver, and service it all. That's a powerful advantage, and it's only possible because of the depth of talent and innovation across these historic brands," added Chris Ewart, President of Shape Waterblast Group.

"KMT Group has quickly become the most comprehensive UHP pump and component provider in our industry and expanding it to include Shape Waterblast Group is the natural next step in our long-term strategy," said Nino LaDuca, Chief Executive Officer of Shape Technologies Group.

Built on a Legacy of UHP Innovation

The expanded KMT Group brings together some of the most influential names in the history of ultrahigh-pressure technology – including the team that pioneered the invention of waterjet cutting in 1971 and the founders of modern industrial waterblasting. The combined organization will continue to operate its established global manufacturing, engineering, and service centers while leveraging shared resources to accelerate innovation, expand customer support, and bring new UHP solutions to market faster than ever before.

About KMT Group

KMT Group, Inc. is the world's leading provider of ultrahigh-pressure process solutions for advanced manufacturing. KMT Group companies deliver innovative product solutions, including waterjet cutting, LDPE systems, custom high-pressure engineering, waterblasting, and surface preparation, to customers spanning 100 countries and a broad array of industries. For more information, visit kmtgroup.com.

About Shape Technologies Group

Shape Technologies Group, Inc. ("SHAPE") is the world's leading developer and provider of ultrahigh-pressure process solutions for advanced manufacturing and materials processing applications. SHAPE companies deliver innovative manufacturing process solutions to customers spanning 100 countries and a broad array of industries. For more information, visit shapetechnologies.com.

Media Contact: Kyle Keith, KMT Group | [email protected] | +1 832.493.9968

SOURCE KMT Group