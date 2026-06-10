KNB Communications Acquires Roketto, Launches New Brand Identity as Sōvyn

The acquisition strengthens the public relations and marketing agency's GEO, digital strategy, automation, and web design capabilities for healthcare, life sciences, and technology brands.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KNB Communications today announced the acquisition of Roketto, a Canada-based digital agency specializing in generative engine optimization (GEO), web design and development, digital advertising, and inbound marketing strategy. This acquisition was the catalyst for the agency's decision to rebrand as Sōvyn, reflecting its evolution into a more integrated communications and digital strategy firm better positioned for an era defined by zero-click searches.

"Communications strategies necessary for awareness have changed dramatically in the last few years," noted Chintan Shah, who now holds the title of president and CEO of the newly rebranded agency. "Traditional PR and marketing tactics are no longer enough to rise above the noise. Companies need integrated strategies that connect scientific storytelling, search visibility, AI discoverability, automation, and digital engagement. This acquisition allows us to expand those capabilities and serves as the perfect milestone to unveil our new company name, Sōvyn."

As Sōvyn, the agency will elevate innovations that improve the human experience through expert-driven marketing and public relations, with a deep focus in healthcare, life sciences, and technology.

Shah said the name change is intentional rather than cosmetic and reflects the agency's evolution toward intelligent, connected communications and digital strategy. Sōvyn is derived from the Greek word "sophos," meaning wisdom and expertise, and paired with the Latin-inspired "in," representing innovation and intelligence.

"KNB Communications has partnered with healthcare, biotech, medtech, and life sciences organizations for nearly 30 years, and Roketto has more than 15 years of history serving innovative technology clients," added Shah. "Together as Sōvyn, we will help our clients navigate an increasingly complex communications landscape while offering a more integrated suite of services."

The acquisition of Roketto was funded by KNB Communications along with investors Sundeep Bhan and Shirin Bhan.

Existing clients of both organizations will continue working with their current teams throughout the transition. For more information, visit: Sovyn.com.

About Sōvyn

Sōvyn is an integrated healthcare, life sciences, and technology public relations and marketing agency. Combining expertise in PR, branding, marketing, SEO, GEO, web development, automation, analytics, and digital strategy, Sōvyn helps innovative companies build influence, accelerate growth, and create lasting impact in an increasingly AI-powered landscape. Established in 1998 as KNB Communications, Sōvyn is an internationally recognized agency with experience serving hundreds of clients globally.

About KNB Communications

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, KNB Communications, now Sōvyn, is an award-winning public relations and marketing agency specializing in the healthcare AI, life sciences, medical devices, and dental and health technology domains. The medical marketing and PR firm is widely recognized for developing creative, strategic, and impactful integrated campaigns. The KNB team comprises experts in media relations, social media, email marketing, content, website, digital marketing, and video.

About Roketto

Based in British Columbia, Canada, Roketto, now part of Sōvyn, is a digital marketing agency focused on inbound marketing and specializing in website design, SEO, and content marketing. For more than 15 years, Roketto has partnered with SaaS, B2B, ecommerce, manufacturing, and technology companies to build high-performing digital experiences, generate qualified demand, and drive measurable business results.

Media contact:[email protected]

SOURCE Sōvyn