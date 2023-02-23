Knee Braces Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $2.84 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Knee Braces Market (2022-2027) by Product, Application, Delivery Channel, Type, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Knee Braces Market is estimated to be USD 2.08 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.84 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%



Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are 3M Company, Essity Medical Solutions, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., DJO, LLC, Ottobock Healthcare, OSsur, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Knee Braces Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Knee Braces Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Knee Braces Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in Number of Orthopedic Knee Surgeries

Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis Diseases and Number of Injuries Related to Athletics

Rising Adoption of Knee Braces for Preventive Support System During Sports Activities

Restraints

Side-effects of Knee Braces

Opportunities

Technological Advancement such as Smart Knee Braces

contracts with Orthopedic Clinics and Increase Penetration Through Online Channels

Challenges

Discomfort, stiffness, and skin irritation related to knee braces

Market Segmentation



The Global Knee Braces Market is segmented based on Product, Application, Delivery Channel, Type, End User, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Functional, Prophylactic, Rehabilitative and Unloader.

By Application, the market is classified into Arthritis, Ligament and Sports.

By Delivery Channel, the market is classified into E-commerce, Hospitals/ Orthopedic clinics and Retail.

By Type, the market is classified into Functional Knee Braces, Prophylactic Knee Braces, Unloader Knee Braces and Rehabilitative Knee Braces.

By End User, the market is classified into Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Rehabilitation Centers.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle East & Africa , and Asia-Pacific .

Companies Mentioned

