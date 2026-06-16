Knotch Launches ACE, the AI Experience Infrastructure Built for the Conversational Web

The result is a widening gap with more than 80% of audiences leaving websites without meaningfully engaging, and fewer than 1% converting according to Knotch's behavioral data. This gap represents a massive opportunity for brands to more efficiently meet and convert the AI-native audience.

ACE sits on top of a brand's existing technology stack to dynamically adapt the digital experience in real time without requiring a replatform or engineering lift. It ingests legacy content from every source, atomizes it into modular knowledge, and reassembles it on the fly around a visitor's exact intent. Whether commanded through traditional navigation or direct conversation, ACE delivers hyper-personalized responses in the visitor's preferred modality (text, video, visual, or audio).

The result is a rare dual-sided victory: a solution that maximizes a brand's bottom line while radically elevating the experience for the modern consumer.

"The consumer that brands are trying to reach has fundamentally changed. They arrive informed, intentional, and impatient — and the experiences waiting for them were built for someone else entirely. ACE is the infrastructure that closes that gap. It's not another layer on the stack. It's the layer that finally makes the whole stack perform for the AI-native audience."

— Anda Gansca, Co-Founder and CEO, Knotch

ACE has already driven significant results for its live beta customers, averaging a 20% reduction in bounce rates, a 5x increase in engagement and a 3x increase in conversions. Among ACE's pioneer customers are Ally Financial, who is using ACE to power adaptive experiences that respond to a consumer's specific financial context and Zillow, who is using ACE to reimagine the Rentals B2B experience into a dynamic, conversationally-commanded personalized experience.

"Growth in our business now depends on meeting every consumer with the right next step whether they are buying, renting or just browsing. ACE takes the content and expertise we have already built and reassembles it around each visitor's intent in real time, turning our content and experience into trust that moves people to take action."

– Ravi Kandikonda, Chief Marketing Officer, Zillow

"At Ally, we've always believed the best financial experiences are the ones that meet customers on their terms, in their moment. AI has the potential to fundamentally change the direct relationship we have with our customers as AI intermediaries increasingly shape how people discover and engage with brands. Together with Knotch, we're not waiting for the landscape to shift around us — we're using ACE to dynamically show prospective customers exactly how Ally can fit into their specific financial life, from the first moment of discovery through to conversion. That's not just smart marketing: that's how we protect and deepen the trust our customers place in us."

– Andrea Brimmer, CMO of Ally Financial

ACE is built on Google Cloud Platform, powered by Vertex AI and Gemini and available soon in Google Cloud Marketplace.

"The infrastructure breakthrough behind ACE is translation at scale - the ability to take everything a brand has already built (every piece of content, across every source and format) and reassemble it in real time around what each visitor actually needs. No rearchitecting, no new CMS — just infrastructure that makes everything a brand already has work significantly harder."

— Aron Tzimas, Co-Founder and CPO, Knotch

With ACE, Knotch is defining a new category: AI experience infrastructure — the layer that makes personalization finally deliver on its promise.

ACE is available now for enterprise brands. To see it in action, visit knotch.com.

About Knotch

Knotch - co-founded by Anda Gansca (CEO) and Aron Tzimas (CPO) - has been the leader in content & customer journey intelligence serving Fortune 1000 brands like UPS, AAA, Citi, Zillow, Synchrony Bank, St Jude Children's Hospital, Realtor, Rocket etc. ACE is built on top of Knotch's proprietary data foundation, intelligence framework, deep expertise and customer relationships.

Media Contact:

Karen Kolker

[email protected]

480-332-7949

SOURCE Knotch