Knott's Berry Farm Relaunches Historic Montezooma's Revenge as MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress

Historic coaster returns with enhanced ride experience, immersive storytelling and modern upgrades while honoring nearly 50 years of coaster history

BUENA PARK, Calif., Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just ahead of National Roller Coaster Day on Sunday, Aug. 16, Knott's Berry Farm celebrated the grand reopening of Montezooma's Revenge, relaunching one of the most iconic attractions in park history as MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress. The historic roller coaster returns after receiving extensive restoration and modernization to enhance the ride experience and preserve its place in Knott's history for a new generation of thrill-seekers.

Just in time for National Roller Coaster Day, MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress is NOW OPEN at Knott's Berry Farm. Post this Reimagined MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress is NOW OPEN at Knott's Berry Farm.

The world's first flywheel-launched roller coaster, the attraction thrilled millions of guests with its signature launch accelerating from 0 to 55 mph in just four seconds, a 76-foot vertical loop, and a dramatic journey up a towering 148-foot spike before reversing backward through the station and climbing a second 112-foot tower.

Now, nearly five decades after its debut, the legend rises again with new and improved features. Balancing innovation and preservation, Knott's completed a multi-year revitalization project to enhance ride performance, reliability, comfort and storytelling while maintaining the signature thrills that have made the looping shuttle coaster popular with guests. Upgrades and enhancements to MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress include:

New trains

An innovative motorized launch system

Updated station experience

Refurbished track and supports

A reimagined story and theming

Adding to the adventure, guests are immersed in a new story centered on a mysterious forbidden temple and the legendary lost treasure of Montezooma. The enhanced thematic experience builds upon the attraction's rich history while introducing new layers of discovery and excitement that deepen the journey from queue to launch.

"MonteZOOMa has been part of the Knott's experience for generations of guests," said Raffi Kaprelyan, park president of Knott's Berry Farm. "Our goal was to preserve everything people love about this legendary coaster while introducing new technology, enhanced reliability and an immersive new story that will inspire a whole new generation to ride."

Experience a Year of Thrills at the Lowest Price

MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress opens just in time for guests to purchase a 2027 Knott's Berry Farm Gold Season Pass at the lowest price available this year and next.

A 2027 Gold Season Pass is the best way to experience everything Knott's Berry Farm has to offer, including unlimited visits and unlimited rides on MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress throughout the remainder of 2026 and the entire 2027 season. With a season pass, guests can enjoy Knott's renowned seasonal events (excluding Scary Farm), thrilling attractions and world-class entertainment all year long.

Plus, Gold Passholders receive access to all West Coast Six Flags parks, including Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott's Soak City, which will debut two all-new family raft slides in 2027, Coral Craze and Kelp Kraze.

Additional Gold Pass benefits include:

Lowest 2027 Season Pass price available this year and next

Unlimited visits through the remainder of 2026 and all of 2027

Access to seasonal events and holiday celebrations

Discounts on select food, merchandise and tickets

Guests seeking the ultimate VIP experience can upgrade to a Prestige Pass, which includes:

Access to all Six Flags parks across North America

Preferred parking at select parks

Complimentary fountain beverages

VIP entrance access for the first two operating hours, on select days

Two free Bring-A-Friend tickets

One free single-use Fast Lane per visit

Guests are encouraged to purchase early to lock in the lowest 2027 Season Pass price before prices increase. With the return of MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress and continued investments across the resort, 2027 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years yet at Knott's Berry Farm.

For more information about attractions, season passes and events, visit www.knotts.com.

ABOUT KNOTT'S BERRY FARM

What began as a roadside berry stand and chicken dinner restaurant in the 1920s has evolved into Knott's Berry Farm, one of Southern California's most popular theme park destinations combining world-class thrill rides with traditional family favorite attractions and entertainment. Knott's is also home to Knott's Soak City Waterpark, Knott's Marketplace, and the full-service Knott's Hotel.

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SOURCE Knott's Berry Farm