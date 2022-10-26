Knowledge Management Software Market Size to Grow by USD 4.82 Bn, Skill Development and Employment to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Knowledge Management Software Market by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Knowledge Management Software Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: Skill development and employment are driving the knowledge management software market's growth. Professionals are focusing on skill development for career growth. Software professionals need to learn the latest technologies, such as big data analytics and cloud computing. Moreover, most skilled professionals in IT companies are enrolling in digitized courses to be updated with the latest technologies. Therefore, the rise in the adoption of skill development through online certifications on digitized platforms, especially in developed countries, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Professionals are focusing on skill development for career growth. Software professionals need to learn the latest technologies, such as big data analytics and cloud computing. Moreover, most skilled professionals in IT companies are enrolling in digitized courses to be updated with the latest technologies. Therefore, the rise in the adoption of skill development through online certifications on digitized platforms, especially in developed countries, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Market Challenge: Operational challenges associated with software are challenging the knowledge management software market's growth. Knowledge management software requires critical features to fulfill the needs of organizations. Fast support solutions and reduced service volume can pose a challenge for vendors offering a particular solution, as organizations depend on personalized customer service interactions. Vendors provide customized software based on the requirements of different applications. Hence, operational challenges affect the calibration process. Such challenges will negatively impact market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The on-premise segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. On-premises knowledge management software is highly secure, as it is managed and maintained by enterprises. In an on-premise deployment, an organization can significantly customize solutions, including database structure. It is mainly adopted by banking, financial services, and other industries. Enterprises have full control of their on-premise solutions owing to monitored and restricted access. The on-premises deployment model helps them customize knowledge management software according to their needs. Such factors will boost segment growth during the forecast period.

APAC will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the knowledge management software market in the region.

Some Companies Mentioned

Atlassian Corp. Plc

Bitrix Inc.

Capgemini Service SAS

eXo Platform SAS

Freshworks Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

ProProfs

SAP SE

Zendesk Inc.

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

BMC Software Inc.

Edubrite Systems Inc.

eGain Corp.

Igloo Inc.

MangoApps Inc.

SkyPrep Inc.

SydneyPlus International Library Systems Corp.

Upland Software Inc.

Yonyx Inc.

Knowledge Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 13.55%
Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.82 billion
Market structure Fragmented
YoY growth (%) 12.88
Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution APAC at 39%
Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled Atlassian Corp. Plc, Bitrix Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, eXo Platform SAS, Freshworks Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., ProProfs, SAP SE, Zendesk Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., BMC Software Inc., Edubrite Systems Inc., eGain Corp., Igloo Inc., MangoApps Inc., SkyPrep Inc., SydneyPlus International Library Systems Corp., Upland Software Inc., and Yonyx Inc.
Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

