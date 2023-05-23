Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market size to grow by USD 90,553.89 Million from 2022 to 2027; The growing digital transformation to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The knowledge process outsourcing market size is expected to increase by USD 90,553.89 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 15.5%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover IT Consulting & Other Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The knowledge process outsourcing market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market 2023-2027

Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Sizing

Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Forecast

Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Analysis

Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market - Vendor Landscape

The global knowledge process outsourcing market is highly competitive, with many players vying for business. Competition is driven by price, quality, and duration of service offerings. In terms of market share, the KPO market is dominated by a few major players, including Wipro Limited, Accenture, Genpact Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and Infosys Limited. The knowledge process outsourcing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings

Accenture - The company offers business process services that can reinvent business performance, delivering sustainable value through intelligent operations.

The company offers business process services that can reinvent business performance, delivering sustainable value through intelligent operations. Capgemini Service SAS - The company offers knowledge process outsourcing for research and advisory services, reference data management, and engineering services.

The company offers knowledge process outsourcing for research and advisory services, reference data management, and engineering services. Ernst and Young Global Ltd.- The company offers Outsourcing of processes as a way of increasing the efficiency of SMEs in Southeast Europe .

For market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample Report !

Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market - Key Market Segmentation

This knowledge process outsourcing market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (legal process outsourcing, financial process outsourcing, R&D outsourcing, publishing outsourcing, and others), end-user (BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the legal process outsourcing segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Legal process outsourcing (LPO) is the process of outsourcing legal services such as legal research, contract drafting and management, document review, patent drafting and filing, intellectual property management, and litigation support to third-party service providers. Since they do not have to establish an in-house legal processing department, LPO services help companies save significant costs. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes and get market share analysis. Don't miss out on valuable insights

Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market - Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. North America is a lucrative market for knowledge process outsourcing solutions, especially in the BFSI sector, as the region is an early adopter of advanced technologies. Various vendors in the region launch new technological platforms and are forming partnerships to ease business processes. For example, In July 2021 , Accenture acquired HRC Retail Advisory to strengthen its retail strategy capabilities. Therefore, the increasing adoption of technologies, innovations with technological platforms, and partnerships across various industries are driving market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Capgemini Service SAS

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

CRISIL Ltd.

Ernst and Young Global Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

McKinsey and Co.

Mphasis Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Sutherland Global Services Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

WNS Holdings Ltd.

ExlService Holdings Inc.

Genpact Ltd.

Moodys Corp.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The knowledge management software market is projected to grow by USD 4.82 billion with a CAGR of 13.55% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Skill development and employment are one of the factors driving the market's growth.

The information technology (IT) training market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 12,044.11 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by service (infrastructure, development, database, security, and others), end-user (corporate, schools and colleges, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).The growth in a number of partnerships is notably driving the information technology (IT) training market growth.

Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 90,553.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 14.56 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., CRISIL Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., McKinsey and Co., Mphasis Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Sutherland Global Services Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., WNS Holdings Ltd., ExlService Holdings Inc., Genpact Ltd., and Moodys Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global knowledge process outsourcing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global knowledge process outsourcing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Legal process outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Legal process outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Legal process outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Legal process outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Legal process outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Financial process outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Financial process outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Financial process outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Financial process outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Financial process outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Research and development outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Research and development outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Research and development outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Research and development outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Research and development outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Publishing outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Publishing outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Publishing outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Publishing outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Publishing outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 80: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 82: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 83: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 85: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 119: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 121: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 123: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 124: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 125: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 126: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 127: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 128: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 129: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 130: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 131: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 132: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 133: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 134: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 135: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 136: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 139: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview



Exhibit 140: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news



Exhibit 142: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

12.5 Ernst and Young Global Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Ernst and Young Global Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Ernst and Young Global Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Ernst and Young Global Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 ExlService Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 147: ExlService Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: ExlService Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: ExlService Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 150: ExlService Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: ExlService Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Genpact Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Genpact Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Genpact Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Genpact Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Genpact Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Genpact Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 HCL Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 157: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 160: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 162: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 165: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 McKinsey and Co.

Exhibit 167: McKinsey and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 168: McKinsey and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: McKinsey and Co. - Key offerings

12.11 Moodys Corp.

Exhibit 170: Moodys Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Moodys Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Moodys Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Moodys Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Mphasis Ltd.

Exhibit 174: Mphasis Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Mphasis Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Mphasis Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 177: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 180: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 SAP SE

Exhibit 182: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 183: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 184: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 185: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 186: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.15 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 187: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 188: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 189: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 190: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 191: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 192: Wipro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 193: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 194: Wipro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 195: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 196: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 WNS Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 197: WNS Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 198: WNS Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 199: WNS Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 200: WNS Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 201: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 202: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 203: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 204: Research methodology



Exhibit 205: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 206: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 207: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio